A new innovation district is in the works for St. Mary’s County, providing residents with a diverse, walkable community as well as creating employment opportunities and economic growth in the area.
To be located near St. Mary’s Regional Airport, the innovation district would enrich the area via anchor companies, circulation routes, housing, shops, restaurants and learning centers, county officials said at an update meeting Monday evening.
Torti Gallas + Partners had been hired by the county to build out the district, which would surround the airport; TechPort, the county’s business incubator; the University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site and the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland; an industrial park near the airport; and a business park, retail center and residential parts of the Wildewood community.
On June 25, a community meeting was held at the University System of Maryland of Southern Maryland in California, where about 65 residents representing a variety of individuals with backgrounds in industry, academia and government along with a number of community participants attended and discussed the potential of the new district.
Stakeholders, including airport users, Naval Air Station Patuxent River staff, and other residents gathered and discussed different options for the district such as more affordable housing, recreational areas for children and teenagers, skill-development opportunities, bicycle lanes and an expanded airport.
On Monday night, another meeting was held for the Airport Innovation District’s master plan update at the higher education center, where even more people gathered to watch a presentation about the project as well as visit display stations that were available for attendees to view and ask questions.
There were a number people who attended who had also been to the last meeting and many were happy that the company was so receptive to their suggestions.
“They listened to a lot of suggestions. We suggested they connect the trails [within the square] making the whole area more dynamic,” said Greg Olson of Wildewood, a business leader who keeps up with the project.
Many of the attendees were young and came to the meeting to learn more about how the district would benefit them directly.
“I like the idea. I live around here and there’s Leonardtown, which is great, but there is no where else to mix and mingle. It’s nice that we are being thought of. … We want to see the airport grow and become nicer, we want it to be easier to hire more people,” said Matt Hayes of Leonardtown, a small business owner.
The innovation district is creating a place where everyone can come together, meet and connect, he said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) made an appearance at the event. “There are a lot of people here, a lot of good ideas,” Morgan said, adding that he thinks the innovation district is a good idea for the county.
Chris Kaselemis, director of the county’s department of economic development, said he was more than happy with the turnout, as the conference room almost completely filled with community members.
“This district is different and unique. It’s something compact, and walkable that will put [St. Mary’s] on the map,” said Kaselemis after the presentation.
The timeline for the Airport Innovation District is tentative but will be presented to the county commissioners sometime in early November, according to Tim Zork, a Torti Gallas + Partners representative.
