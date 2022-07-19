St. Mary's sheriff's office Capt. Steve Hall and Anne Arundel County Assistant State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling, both Republicans, are leading after early results for St. Mary's sheriff and state's attorney.
Election Day results from all 38 precincts on July 19 and voting at early voting centers were tabulated as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mailed ballots won't be fully counted for up to 10 days.
Hall was leading Commissioner John O'Connor (R) and Todd Fleenor with 70% compared to 19% and 11% in the Republican primary. No Democrats filed for sheriff.
Sterling was ahead of incumbent Richard D. Fritz (R), 71-29%. Again, no Democrats were in that race.
In other races, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) was leading three opponents with 38% compared to Thomas F. McKay, Rita Weaver and William R. "BJ" Hall, who had approximately 27%, 21% and 15%, respectively.
In District 1, incumbent Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) led Roy Alvey, 56-44%.
In District 2, incumbent Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) led Marcus Drake, 68% to 32%.
In District 3, Mike Alderson Jr. led Elizabeth O'Connor and Dawn Murphy with 54% compared to 30% and 16% in a contest to replace John O'Connor.
In District 4, Scott Ostrow led Dawn Zimmerman, 55-45%, in a race to replace Todd Morgan (R).
For clerk of circuit court, incumbent Debbie Mills Burch (R) was leading Faye Wheeler, 64-36%.
Orphans' court judge, where three would be elected, had incumbents Bill Mattingly, Allie Babcock and Michael White leading challenger Elllyne Brice Davis with 34%, 25%, 20% and 20%. White led Davis by 110 votes as of Tuesday night.
For Weaver's open school board seat in District 1, Dorothy Andrews led Marsha Williams and Karolyn Bender with 46% compared to 36% and 18%. The top two advance to the general election in November.
For contested state legislative races, incumbent Brian Crosby (D) was well ahead of challenger Valarie Dove-Swaringer with 77% to 23%. The winner will face Deb Rey (R) in November for House District 29B.
For House District 29C, outgoing St. Mary's County Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) was ahead of Timothy E. Gowen, 70% to 30%, in a race to replace Del. Jerry Clark (R).