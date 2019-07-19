Just the blink of an eye past the crossroads of Chapel Point and Causeway roads, sitting on a three-quarter parcel is a historic, one-room schoolhouse in Port Tobacco, which served as the educational apex of children in Charles County from 1878 until 1953.
Today listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the United States, the landmark is hosted by the members of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association, while paid docents offer free tours for up to 25 school-aged children during spring and fall sessions.
Dale Cornett, a veteran educator of 30 years and member of the retired school personnel association, spoke jokingly about how he became one of the school’s caretakers after joining the association.
“Somewhere along the line someone handed me a key to this school because they couldn’t be here one day, and I filled in for him and he never came back to get the key,” Cornett laughed. “So, I’ve been stuck with it ever since.”
The self-proclaimed school custodian noted care of the facility involves everything from dumping waste baskets to emptying port-a-potties. “The only thing we don’t do is cut the grass, which is maintained by the county,” Cornett said. Serving as the building coordinator, he noted it was a group of former association members who were responsible for refurbishing the school. He said between 30 and 40 members help host visitors and look after the school. The Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco also helps financially in the upkeep of the schoolhouse property.
“One of the things kids seemed to be most fascinated by is the wooden water bucket. They ask questions like how come there’s only one dipper, or no paper cups,” Cornett said. “They’re so used to going to a water fountain, they don’t understand the things didn’t exist.”
Chad McCloskey, a local fire sprinkler designer, who brought his 11-year-old daughter, Bree, along to explore the school recently said, “This is definitely a great piece of history.”
His daughter, a sixth-grader at Margaret Brent Middle School, walked across the wooden floors in amazement, fanning herself inside the small classroom absent of a modern-day air conditioner. She gazed at the wooden potbelly stove which was used to heat the room for students back then and quickly sat in one of the wooden school desks, supported by ornate cast iron supports. When informed about the possibility of students having to walk miles to the school, she quickly stated, “I couldn’t do it.”
Ron Stover, a member of the retirement association, talked to a couple of adult visitors about his first experience of receiving a part of his early education in a one-room school in his hometown of Penns Valley, Pa. “When I was in the second grade, I went to a one-room school, not quite like this one,” Stover said, referring to the historical age difference. “So, I know a little about being in an educational single-room environment. We had desks just like these,” Stover, now 70 years old, said.
“I try to spend at least three to four Saturdays here helping. It’s just a joy to help and volunteer my time,” Stover said. “Our volunteers are made up of educators, administrators and secretaries. It’s enjoyable because it brings back memories and kids.”
“For me as a retiree, it’s something to do, and I get a kick out of seeing those younger kids and how they enjoyed this place because they’ve never seen anything like this before,” the 74-year-od Cornett said. “In fact, when the second-graders come here, they’re just so fascinated by the place. They feel instantly the difference, because they’re sitting in air conditioned schools, and they have heat as well, where there’s only wooden stove to heat this room. However, it will heat this entire space in about 30 minutes. I also feel like I’m giving something back to the community.”
For more information about the free Port Tobacco One-Room School tours, call Cornett at 301-934-9483. The schoolhouse is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer.