Although it might seem that Jennifer Gilman would be ready to let go after 35 years of work in public education, she still has her eye on the future.
Gilman will be retiring as principal of Hollywood Elementary School this month after 21 years in that post, but she wants to help mentor leaders in the future, specifically principals.
Education runs in Gilman's blood. Her parents, Charles and Martha Jones, raised her in eastern Ohio — she was born in Holmes County — and left an imprint on their youngest of four daughters.
Charles Jones was a high school teacher, principal and superintendent in West Virginia, Ohio and Delaware, and Martha Jones was a school nurse, Gilman said.
She has passed the love of education down to her daughters, Leslie Drechsler and Rachel Yahyapoor, who teach second and third grades at Evergreen Elementary School and Chesapeake Public Charter School.
"They said they didn't want to be teachers, but everything they did led them in this path," Gilman said.
When asked what her best memories were from her years in education, which started in 1987 as a first-grade teacher at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Lexington Park, she recalled two events with her dad.
He would come to her first-grade classroom and carve a pumpkin for the kids in the fall and tell stories. "It would give him so much joy," she said, adding, "but probably more for me."
Another time, her father came to a winter event at Hollywood Elementary and read "'Twas the Night before Christmas." A student's parent recorded it, which Gilman said gave her "amazing joy."
After starting at Carver, where she worked 10 years, she served as an administrative intern for one year at three different schools and was an assistant principal at Benjamin Bannecker Elementary in Loveville for a year before becoming principal at Dynard Elementary in Bushwood, where she worked for three years. She moved to Hollywood Elementary in 2001 and began a long tenure there.
Gilman thinks her 21 years as principal at one school is the longest active streak in St. Mary's public schools. She noted that the media specialist at Hollywood Elementary, Stacey Hazuda, has a father, Jack Hazuda, who was principal of Greenview Knolls Elementary in Great Mills for a long time. Stacey Hazuda recalled that her dad started at Greenview Knolls in 1980 and finished in 2007.
Stacey Hazuda, who came to Carver when Gilman was there, later followed her to Hollywood Elementary. The women have worked together for a total of 20 years.
"She's one of the most caring, friendly, child-centered principals that I could ever had hoped to work for," Stacey Hazuda said. Gilman was especially helpful during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
"She made sure our kids were well, but our staff too," the media specialist said. "It was a hard two years, but she made it much easier."
After graduating from Frostburg State University, which Gilman called "a great teachers' college," she was recruited to come to St. Mary's County by Eddie Weiland.
"I'm not done yet," she said. "I feel like I can keep making a difference in the lives of kids."
Her husband, Dave Gilman, is also retiring this month after 30 years teaching locally. He was at Appeal, Mutual and Dowell elementary schools in Calvert County for 23 years and spent the last seven at Greenview Knolls Elementary in St. Mary's.
He was crowned "Green King" by that school on May 26, Jennifer Gilman said, noting the student chorus sang to him.
"It was the cutest, most adorable thing," she said, noting it brought a tear to his eye.