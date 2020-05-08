Revenue estimates for St. Mary's County have decreased

The St. Mary’s commissioners held a budget work session for the upcoming fiscal 2021 budget last Tuesday, where they decreased revenue estimates for the county and adjusted some expenses and project costs.
The board now has to determine at least $2.5 million in cuts to the currently proposed budget to bring it in balance with the loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The $259.9 million recommended budget was approved on March 24 with a public “call-in” hearing held April 21. Commissioners have another budget work session planned for next week, with final balancing to be done by May 19. That number will now be reduced to $253.2 million after reductions in expected tax revenue and other sources.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief finance officer for the county, told commissioners COVID-19 has impacted revenues and revenue estimates, not only in St. Mary’s, but all over the country.
“I am recommending we reduce our current growth that we had in our recommended budget for income taxes from 4.5% to 3.5%,” she said. That would mean about $2.5 million less coming into the county’s coffers next fiscal year.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) mentioned a delay in receiving income tax funds and asked when the county would see the results of COVID-19 on revenues, with Cudmore replying that there is a big payment coming in at the end of May, for the first quarter, and more in June.
Second quarter revenues will be mostly impacted.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he agrees the estimate should be dropped from 4.5% to 3.5%.
“I’d rather be safe than sorry,” he said, and “err on the side of caution and fiscal responsibility.”
Cudmore mentioned if revenues start to go up again, they can always go back through and adjust estimates midyear.
They’ve also reduced by $4 million their pay-go costs using the county’s fund balance.
And, based on an update by the state from the end of March, Cudmore said she is estimating a $262,531 reduction in property tax revenue, as well. Also, expected accommodation tax revenue along with admissions and amusement revenue was reduced by $155,000.
Commissioners agreed to accept her recommendations to reconcile the revenue estimates.
They also discussed cutting some expenses in half, such as $32,000 for maintenance of the storm water management system at the new Leonardtown library and senior activity center, with the hopes that they can review them later and possibly refinance.
Some construction projects were adjusted, such as the Johnson Farm Pond repair project and Mattapany Road improvements, so commissioners would only fund the studies for now, and then come back and reevaluate once they have the information they need. The Johnson Farm Pond repair study was funded about $20,000 and Mattapany Road improvements was funded $16,000.
“We have to come up with $2.8 million next week of cuts … there’s going to be pain but nobody wants to feel pain,” Morgan said at the end of the session. “We’re doing the best we can to balance the budget and make it livable for everybody because our goal here is to serve all the citizens of St. Mary’s County, not to pick favorites.”
