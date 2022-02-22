Rey filed to run as a Republican in District 29B on Jan. 25. If nominated, she would likely face incumbent Del. Brian Crosby (D) in the general election.
Rey knocked off then-incumbent John Bohanan by less than 1% of the vote in 2014 before Crosby defeated her by nearly 7% in 2018 for the seat representing southern St. Mary's County.
Rey said she's running because she wants the state House to "return to the Constitution."
She's calling for fiscal responsibility, including reducing taxes and stopping government overreach, and wants to "figure out ways to reduce crime."
In regard to education, she wants to focus on "the child" and not the educational system itself. This includes school choice and parental involvement in curriculum and schools.
When asked how she would deal with the fact that Democrats control the General Assembly and likely would in the future, Rey said she would work with them.
"You find common ground and go from there," she said. "I got a lot of bills amended on the House floor."
Rey said she would work for St. Mary's County.
Someone she admires politically is Ben Franklin. "He was able to do so much," she said, calling him an inventor, activist, ambassador and thinker.
Rey, 54, said she's been a federal logistics contractor at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station since late 2019.
She served in the Air Force for 20 years, specializing in information management and logistics.
Rey and her husband, Jeff, moved to St. Mary's County in 2009. They live in Lexington Park and have two children, a 24-year-old son who also works at the local Navy base as a financial manager and a 21-year-old daughter who is studying film and TV production at Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga.
A native of St. Louis, Rey earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Missouri and a master's degree in management from Webster University.