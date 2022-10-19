A second candidate forum that would have included Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) and his Republican challenger Deb Rey in District 29B was canceled by the St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce, but that didn't stop Republicans from targeting Crosby in a flyer.
Southern Maryland News contacted the chamber for the reason why, but did not get a response.
In the meantime, a political action committee sent out a flyer with photos of Crosby and state Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) endorsing both candidates.
Crosby declined to talk about the endorsement flyer, which Rey said was sent by the Mid-Atlantic Petroleum Distributors Association. On her Facebook page, Rey said the group was suffering from "Stockholm syndrome."
She criticized Crosby for voting to override Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) veto of a digital advertising tax in 2021 after Crosby had voted against it on the third and final read in the state House.
Crosby declined to comment on the votes. In a side note, the tax, which levied a 2.5% to 10% tax rate on global gross annual revenue for companies to support education, was tossed on Monday, Oct. 17, by Anne Arundel County Judge Allison Asti. She said the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s prohibition on state interference with interstate commerce, according to the Associated Press. She also ruled that it violates the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discrimination against electronic commerce. The tax was the first of its kind in the nation.
On her Facebook page, Rey said, "The most harmful thing is Del. Crosby's stance on cultural issues."
The state Republican Party's flyer targets Crosby's votes on nine bills, including voting against an amendment to disallow abortions following 24 weeks of gestation; stopping federal immigration authorities from arresting persons in the country illegally at public schools, hospitals and courthouses; and against an amendment to prohibit instruction of students in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation or gender identity that's not age appropriate.
In regard to abortion, Maryland law prohibits restrictions on abortion prior to viability, based on a public vote in 1992. Crosby said that ranges from 21 to 24 weeks. Six states have no regulations on abortion, including Alaska, Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont, according to the Alan Guttmacher Institute.
Crosby said the viability standard is up to the doctor. "I trust women and doctors," he said.
The bill prohibiting federal enforcement of immigration law, House Bill 403, was voted on in 2020 and passed the House 93-45. Crosby voted yes, but it failed to get a vote in the Senate. Such bills, which are commonly referred to as "sanctuary" legislation, have passed in 11 states and the District of Columbia along with numerous cities and counties.
In regard to a gender identity amendment to House Bill 850 earlier this year, Crosby said the board of education should address the issue, not state legislators. "If you want to fight the cultural war, run for the board of education," he said.
The amendment would have prohibited classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for grades K-3 unless it was age appropriate. The amendment failed 37-95 with Crosby voting no.
The amendment was on a bill that established a commission that prohibits county boards of education and schools and prekindergarten programs from taking discriminatory actions because of a person's race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.
The bill, which passed the House 94-36 and the Senate 34-13, was cosponsored by Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles). Crosby voted in favor, while Bailey and Dels. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) and Jerry Clark (R-St. Mary's, Calvert) voted no. Hogan allowed it to become law without his signature.
In another amendment to a bill cited in the Maryland GOP flyer, it would have prohibited transgender girls from competing with girls in sports in grades K-12 in public schools. The amendment to House Bill 130 was defeated 42-91 with Crosby voting no.
The underlying bill established a Commission on LGBTQ Affairs in the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives. It was approved 102-27 in the House and 38-8 in the Senate. Crosby voted yes, and Hogan allowed it to go into law without his signature in 2021.
Crosby said the race with Rey, which is a rematch from 2018 when he won by 7%, "comes down to resources for our community." Crosby said he's helped pull in around $250 million for St. Mary's County.
In 2014, Rey knocked off then-incumbent John Bohanan by less than 1% of the vote.
In a forum on Oct. 3, Crosby said the race is the most hotly contested delegate race in the state.