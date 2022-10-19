Crosby and Rey

Republican challenger Deb Rey makes a point while incumbent Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) listens during a forum on Oct. 3 at the Lexington Park Library.

 Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean

A second candidate forum that would have included Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) and his Republican challenger Deb Rey in District 29B was canceled by the St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce, but that didn't stop Republicans from targeting Crosby in a flyer. 

Southern Maryland News contacted the chamber for the reason why, but did not get a response.

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews