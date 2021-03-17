The New Market Turner Road bridge over Persimmon Creek in Mechanicsville is finally being repaired after being destroyed last August during Tropical Storm Isaias, and safety improvements are coming to the southern portion of Point Lookout Road as the county hashes out its transportation priorities.
The State Highway Administration announced last week they had begun work on the bridge in Mechanicsville following the tropical storm damage, and is expecting to complete work on the bridge this summer.
“There’s been tremendous discussion that I’ve been involved with, with not only Congressman [Steny] Hoyer, [Maryland Transportation Secretary Gregory] Slater, and the whole MDOT staff, and the bridge repairs began last week,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, where the board approved a transportation priority letter that had previously included the bridge as a priority.
“We would anticipate they will complete it, if they started it, right?” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked.
“I have a feeling, with the discussions that have been going on far above our levels, that this thing’s gonna get finished,” Morgan said.
Repairs to the bridge are estimated at $2.5 million, according to the SHA.
The SHA also announced this week it would begin work on $24 million of safety enhancements to Point Lookout Road south of Camp Brown Road, down to the causeway in Point Lookout State Park.
The project will involve expanding 10-foot lanes in that area to 11 feet wide, adding six- to-eight foot wide shoulders on both sides and installing a 2,800-foot hiker-biker path from the park ranger station to the park’s causeway.
The project also replaces “deteriorated asphalt that created unsafe driving conditions with paved shoulders,” SHA administrator Tim Smith said in a press release.
Commissioners put transportation priorities in writing
St. Mary’s commissioners also decided to approve a transit priority letter which removed a formal request for a Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge replacement to Solomons, instead focusing energy on smaller projects nearby as the state has not made any progress on the bridge, which has been a top priority since 2002.
St. Mary’s County Public Works and Transportation Director John Deatrick said he had been told by the Maryland Department of Transportation that the county would be more successful with its priorities if the projects were fundable.
“That particularly applied to the Thomas Johnson Bridge project,” Deatrick said.
Instead, the first priority of the county is a break-out of the bridge replacement project, which would extend the right lane of northbound Route 4 through Patuxent Boulevard to the north end of South Patuxent Beach Road, and closing that end of that road and installing a T-turnaround or cul-de-sac there instead, which was already a part of the Johnson bridge project.
“Right now, that’s a major traffic bottleneck and safety issue, as you know,” Deatrick said.
Another project on the priority list is improvements to the intersection of Great Mills Road and Route 5, in which county officials requested a quicker project design period so that construction can begin no later than fiscal 2022. Commissioners also requested funding for widening and adding a bike lane on Route 5 from St. Andrew's Church Road to Moll Dyer Road, help with the eroding shoreline along Route 249 on St. George Island, mitigating flooding off Newtowne Neck Road and adding more transit stops along Great Mills and Hermanville roads.