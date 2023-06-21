Ben Dodge of growingSTEMS, front, demonstrates how Helios can read QR-type codes known as AprilTags as fellow member Dan Logan, background, controls the robot during The RoboBees and growingSTEMS event Saturday at Historic Sotterley.
Daniel Aaron, left, Colin Smith, Michael Daley and Michael Stull of growingSTEMS launch a pair of rockets during The RoboBees and growingSTEMS event Saturday at Historic Sotterley.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Camden King, 9, left, and Savannah King, 10, both of California, prepare their paper rockets for launch during The RoboBees and growingSTEMS event Saturday at Historic Sotterley.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Graham Sample, 7, of Leonardtown reacts after realizing how far his paper rocket flew during The RoboBees and growingSTEMS event Saturday at Historic Sotterley.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Everett Sample, 9, of Leonardtown tracks the flight of his paper rocket during The RoboBees and growingSTEMS event Saturday at Historic Sotterley.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Michael Stull, a member of growingSTEMS, launches a pair of paper rockets during The RoboBees and growingSTEMS event Saturday at Historic Sotterley
Rockets and robots are always a big hit with all ages, and that proved to be the case when The RoboBees Team 836 and GrowingSTEMS teamed up to offer a presentation of what they do best on Saturday at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood.
Science and engineering took center stage as participants built and launched paper rockets up to 150 feet away, and also received a demonstration from The RoboBees’ Helios robot.
“This stuff is right up their alley,” said Anthony King, who brought his kids to Sotterley for the event. “It’s very creative and much more exciting than sitting around the house on a beautiful day. They’re into science … so it’s a chore to keep them away from the toads and the frogs. They definitely like [their phones and video games] but they love their science.”
Arguably the most popular activity was using 30 psi of air pressure to launch the construction paper rockets out of a box.
Participants placed the rockets in the box, flipped a switch, counted down before pushing a button, which sent the rockets flying across an open field.
“I thought that only three fins would make it go further and make it have more speed to go farther,” said 10-year-old Savannah Anthony of California. "I’m like 'mid' [about much of STEM] because I’m more of a science person.”
“The fins make it have more weight,” said Camden King, 5, of California, who gave his green-and-black rocket five fins. “I added five because fins make it go more stabilized.”
Participants also saw demonstrations from the group's robot, Helios, which was constructed in just eight weeks.
Helios recently helped the RoboBees high school team post its best-ever showing at For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Championships held in April in Houston.
The team, which placed 39th in the Galileo Division out of more than 3,000 teams worldwide, also won the Automation Award.
This was the 12th straight year The RoboBees have competed at this level.
The RoboBees qualified on the strength of their win at the Chesapeake District Championship this past spring.
Saturday’s demonstration showed Helios pick up and move a rubber ball and traffic cone and also read a type of QR code known as AprilTag, which generates an idea of what the field looks like and allows the robot to know where it is on the field.
“I think there’s a lack of engaging STEM,” said Andrew Koch, who is secretary, treasurer and on the board of directors of growingSTEMS. “I don’t want to belittle [anyone] but teachers are not engineers. They don’t know what engineering is like, so they don’t necessarily have the skills to provide something that is applicable and authentic STEM education. They are excellent at teaching and know pedagogy inside and out, but [when they say] ‘This stem activity we’re doing in this lab’ is not the same feeling you’re going to get when you’re building that robot.”
The RoboBees and growingSTEMS, which was founded in 2011 and is based in Hollywood, offers VEXGO (grades 3-4), VEXIQ (grades 4-7), FIRST Tech Challenge (grades 7-9) and FIRST Robotics Competition (grades 9-12).
“I’ve always been interested in robotics and engineering as a whole, but I never knew that this existed until my friend introduced me to this,” said Preston Lindlkey, who is a rising junior at Great Mills High School. “The first time I went to an open house and I got hooked instantly because they were showing off the robot [Stingray] and it looked so cool and it was really large.”
Lundley, who helped build Helios, said he has been interested in STEM ever since he was in elementary school and a teacher shot a mini rocket “so high up.”
According to its website, the nonprofit growingSTEMS is an “organization designed to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and raise awareness for STEM programs” in Southern Maryland.