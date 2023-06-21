Rockets and robots are always a big hit with all ages, and that proved to be the case when The RoboBees Team 836 and GrowingSTEMS teamed up to offer a presentation of what they do best on Saturday at Historic Sotterley in Hollywood.

Science and engineering took center stage as participants built and launched paper rockets up to 150 feet away, and also received a demonstration from The RoboBees’ Helios robot.


  

