June Robrecht, center with proclamation, is recognized for her 23-year career as Deputy Director of Human Resources by commissioner Mike Hewitt (R), left, Recreation & Parks Director Art Shepherd, commissioner Eric Colvin (R), Director of Human Resources Katherine Pratson, husband Bruce Robrecht and commissioners Scott Ostrowki (R), Randy Guy (R) and Mike Alderson Jr. (R) at Tuesday's commissioner's meeting.
St. Mary's Director of Human Resources Catherine Pratson, left, talks about Deputy Director of Human Resources June Robrecht, who is retiring June 30 following a 23-year career.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
The retirement of June Robrecht will mean certain changes in her life, but it might just be her alarm clock that tests her the most.
The St. Mary’s Deputy Director of Human Resources, who will step down Friday, June 30, following a 23-year career, has always been an early riser.
“It’s probably going to feel real awkward because I’m an early rise person,” said Robrecht, who added that she set her alarm clock for 4:45 a.m. every morning and was usually the first one in when she arrived at work around 6:15 a.m. “I get up early, so it’ll be awkward at first but I think I’m mentally ready for [retirement].”
The Great Mills resident was recognized during Tuesday’s commissioners' meeting with an award and a proclamation that read in part, “Through your diligence, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence, you have rightfully earned the community’s gratitude.”
St. Mary’s Director of Human Resources Catherine Pratson told Robrecht that “it’s with so much pride and gratitude and mixed emotions that we're here today. The contributions that you have made to our organization are immeasurable.” She added that Robrecht had “consummate professionalism and kindness and care for our employees and our volunteers, and the example you set will live on.”
St. Mary’s Recreation and Parks Director Art Shepherd, who has known Robrecht for many years, said he’s “seen a lot of good, fantastic employees leave in retirement, but if there was a book on good, solid employees with positive dispositions, your name would be on the first page.”
After 20 years working in personnel for the U.S. Army, Robrecht was hired May 22, 2000, as a human resources specialist with county government.
“It wasn’t anything to do with the job or anything,” Robrecht said of stepping down. “I’m just fortunate that I have the ability that I can retire now.”
She said the best part of her job was “all the different people that were hired and the conversations held with those people and providing guidance to them.”
Robrecht, who also singled out her colleagues, will be replaced by Tracy McPherson.
Robrecht’s husband, Bruce, had a 40-year career as a tugboat captain and retired in May after three years with with the St. Mary’s Land Use and Growth Management Department.
“Everyone’s been asking me [what I’ll do], but I’m just going to do whatever happens,” she said. “There are some things you want to do or enhance some things at home or do some yard work, but I’ll just take it day by day. I don’t have an agenda.”
She said one day she would love to return to Germany, where she was stationed during her stint in the Army.