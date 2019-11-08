As she reeled in a white perch under a cloudless sky on a warm, early fall morning last month, Sharon Hodge was finally able to escape, at least for a few hours, the demons that have terrorized her for the last several years.
Hodge was one of 17 veterans invited to fish the Patuxent River as part of the VA Medical Center event held by the Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization.
“I’m a veteran, so I know what it’s like for me to be out, so I like to help them out,” said volunteer and charter captain Dave Seagle of Hollywood, who served 20 years as a Navy fighter pilot. “When you’re caught up in the turmoil of what is life, seeing them smile is just a reality check on what’s important.”
And Hodge has definitely been caught in the turmoil of life since enlisting in the Army in January of 1999. The Mobile, Ala., native served 15 years as a medical lab technician and was on body recovery during Operation Desert Storm.
“When I was in the military, I helped everybody else, so I never took care of me,” said the soft-spoken sergeant first class. “My own issues kept popping up, but I just kept focusing on my soldiers.”
Her issues continued to pop up after she retired in 2014 and was diagnosed with anxiety, depression and PTSD, which plunged her into her own private hell. She refused to leave her house, which brought an end to socializing and dating, and even ordered groceries online. And she was plagued by nightmares in which she was missing limbs, like the bodies she recovered on the battlefields.
“I kept thinking, ‘You’re going to die here,’” she said, “so I became stuck in my four walls because that was my safe place. I felt a lot of rejection from the civilian sector because you can’t discuss everything you’re going through because people would think you’re a freak. It was a very dark place and very lonely.”
But she also knew that somehow she needed to turn her life around.
“I had to get myself together and get to the VA to get help because I realized I needed help,” said Hodge, who started seeing a psychologist and taking part in support groups.
“We have a very wide range of diagnoses that we treat so we have some with depression or PTSD,” said VA Medical Center recreation therapist Karen Wheaton, “but they just light up when they’re out on the water and fishing.”
Phil Zalesak, who is the president of the SMRFO and has organized the past two fishing events, worked for the Navy as a civil engineer for 35 years. His father, Francis, was a chemist in the Army who tested bombs during World War II.
“Disabled veterans need to be honored and recognized for their unselfish service to this country,” he said. “It’s that simple.”
Volunteer Parran Wilkinson of Hollywood lost a brother in 2012 due to complications from Agent Orange while he served in Vietnam for four years.
“Without our veterans where would we be in this world?” asked the owner of Parran’s Flooring, who took out several veterans on his 36-foot Boston Whaler Conquest. “We wouldn’t have the country that we have without our veterans doing what they did. It’s priceless to see their faces and I’m fortunate I’m in a spot where I can donate time to get them out here to have a fun day so when Phil asks, I’m the first one on board.”
“When Phil asks for boat captains,” said Greenwell Foundation executive director Jolanda Campbell, whose group sponsored the event and supplied the lunch, “he gets boat captains.”
Zalesak downplayed his role by simply stating that he “supports disabled veteran programs because it is my way of giving back to those who have served this country and have paid, in some cases, a debilitating price for their service.”
One of those veterans who has paid a price is Calvin Larts, who developed problems with his feet, hips and back, in large part due to a six-month stint in Vietnam with the Army during the Tet Offensive.
“There’s no way I should have been walking the streets [when I came home],” said Larts, 73, who enlisted the day after he graduated from high school in 1965. “My brain was all messed up. One minute you’re shooting and dodging, and the next minute you’re in the street. There should have been some time to acclimate us into society. They do that now, but they didn’t do that then.”
Logan Lloyd was a data processing technician on reserve duty at Bolling Air Force Base in 2004 when he was driving in downtown Washington. He was hit from behind at 35 mph, and the force of the impact sent him into the steering wheel and then into the back seat, rupturing two discs.
Following the first of three surgeries, Lloyd was unable to climb steps, had problems with his bladder, had to learn to reuse certain muscles, and was essentially homeless for the next four years.
Because he now has sciatic nerve damage on his left side and arthritis in his spinal column, he spends most of his time on his floor or lying down.
But for a few hours at least, Lark and Lloyd were able to relax and enjoy themselves.
“Oh, man, a day like this means a lot to me,” Lark said as he dropped his baited hooks into the water in the shadows of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge. “It has a cleansing feeling, and it’s so peaceful. I feel some pain, but I just prop myself up and try to catch some fish. And I’m really enjoying the fellowship and knowing that [other veterans] are going through the same thing I am.”
“To have the breeze on my face, the water hitting me, and just feeling the boat move under your feet is just great,” said Lloyd, who said he last fished in 1970, as he unhooked a large spot.
“It gets me out of the city, I’m in a different environment, and even though I’m not a certified swimmer, I love the water, and it’s hard as a Marine to say that. But I know how to dog paddle and float. I’m really enjoying this,” Lloyd said.
And a few minutes later came a whoop of laughter as Hodge reeled in a catch from a nearby boat.
“Today was a great day,” Hodge said later before she boarded the bus to go back to the VA. “We caught a lot of fish, but we wanted more and we laughed a lot. We can’t replace this day with anything.”
Hodge added the event was a big milestone in her recovery.
“Today was a big, big step for me,” she said later as tears streamed down her cheeks. “I could have not come but I said, ‘No, I’m going to go and enjoy this day.’ I’m still working and every day is a process. One thing I tell myself every morning after I thank the man above and get out of bed is, ‘Look out world, here I come.’ And that has been a motivation for me every day that no matter what’s going on, or what I’m going through, to face every day. It’s baby steps.”
