The St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit that leverages government funds to build infrastructure, has been working to open up the Colony Square neighborhood by building a connecting road from it across Willows Road to John G. Lancaster Park, but construction has been delayed until next year.
The project is meant to enhance access for residents of Colony Square to nearby Lancaster Park, increase access for emergency equipment, improve traffic flow and deter crime out of the neighborhood.
However, the county has so far been unable to find a contractor to do the work.
The extension of Rogers Drive is one of more than a dozen road extensions recommended in the Lexington Park Master Plan as adopted by St. Mary’s County commissioners in 2016. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Colony Square Neighborhood Improvement District supported the opening of additional access points for the neighborhood.
The 350-foot road would be built between two properties along Willows Road, owned by the Lexington Park Baptist Church and RPM Homes Inc.
RPM Homes has agreed to donate property for the road and the church was to provide an easement.
The total budget estimate of the project was set at $453,773. The county was awarded a $330,473 Maryland Community Development Block Grant for the project and is waiving nearly $10,000 in fees to support it. The CDC is providing more than $100,000 in administration and project management support.
After the CDC was approved to receive the grant in August 2017, the schedule included that a minimum of 5% of grant funds were to be expended by February 2018 and the construction plans and bidding awards to be completed and assigned by October 2018.
Mudd Engineering LLC was selected to design the project through competitive bids. Engineering was completed as final permits were issued in April 2019.
Because of bad weather, specifically rain, and the lack of companies interested in such a small project, the grant end date has been pushed back to December 2020. The state has been very understanding of these conditions, according to Cynthia Brown, division manager of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services.
“This is a very tiny project … there are driveways in the county that are significantly longer,” Viki Volk, executive director of the CDC, said, referring to the difficulty of finding a contractor.
It’s too complicated for small contractors and too small for big contractors, she said.
