A second extension to complete the Rogers Drive project in Lexington Park has been approved, after officials argued the measure would potentially increase crime in the area. The road extension project, which began in 2017, was originally identified as a crime reduction measure in the Lexington Park Master Plan.
At their meeting on Nov. 17, St. Mary’s County commissioners had to make a decision regarding a request from the department of aging and human services to approve a second extension — through June 2021— to complete a project which would extend Rogers Drive to Willows Road. At an October meeting, commissioners deferred the decision to do some more analysis on money spent, costs, crime and other factors, after the sheriff’s office expressed a concern with criminals using the second exit on the road as an escape route.
According to meeting documents, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development awarded St. Mary’s County $330,473 for the extension. The award to St. Mary’s County required a nonprofit partner, and as such the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation is acting as the project contractor.
The extension on the grant is being requested because, during construction, a water pipe located too close to the ground’s surface broke. The Community Development Corporation made a written request to the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission to replace the pipe and, while they agreed to cover the cost for the pipe and materials in the revised amount of $78,050, the labor costs of $20,000 have yet to be identified.
“For your consideration is the agreement to extend the contract … or determine if terminating the agreement and the project is appropriate,” Lori Jennings-Harris, director of the county’s department of aging and human services, told commissioners.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said he was troubled with the cost of the project continually increasing and suggested considering other pavement options. He also asked Harris if she was aware of the crime statistics in Colony Square, with the director responding she does not.
“In 2018 there were 270 service calls in Colony Square,” the commissioner said. “In 2019 there were 249 and year to date 291 calls … the data provided clearly shows it is a hotspot.”
Viki Volk, executive director of the community development corporation, reminded the connection is supposed to deter crime while more driving traffic would flow through.
“I recognize the concept, but I look at verifiable data and become increasingly concerned with Lexington Park as a whole,” Morgan said. “But if we abandon the project, we owe the money back … that difference would be about $10,000 to the taxpayer.”
Harris confirmed at previous meetings the project has been paid for with only state money so far and the county would have to pay back $213,555 if they were to discontinue.
Morgan said from a “financial point of view, it’s better to continue the project, whether we like it or not, knowing the net difference.”
“I agree with you,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said. “Although studies show vehicular traffic will reduce crime, it also depends on what type of crime.”
The commissioner went on to say “crimes against society” might decrease but crimes having to do with fleeing an area could increase.
“I’m in favor of spending the $20,000 and getting the project done,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said.
Commissioners voted to approve the second extension for the project and the budget amendment for $20,000 to complete the construction on the road.
