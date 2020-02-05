Tomorrow, Feb. 6, marks the 10th anniversary of a roof collapse at St. John’s School in Hollywood after a blizzard smacked St. Mary’s County. The Catholic school community referred to it as a blessing, although it caused major destruction and one casualty: the second-grade fish.
“God had his hand in it,” said Susan McDonough, now principal of St. John’s. She was a teacher at the time. Pat Suit was the principal then.
McDonough said she can remember that day perfectly. It was a Saturday. The school had been filled with people the night before for an event. Then it snowed. A lot, whipped around by strong winds. On that Saturday, the Rev. Raymond Schmidt, pastor of the church and administrator of the school, was around the corner and heard the school’s alarm go off. He was already planning to head over to see if anyone had the nerve to show for confession or Mass. That’s when he discovered the damage.
Schmidt said when he opened the door, he saw a bright light at the end of the corridor and wondered why some one would leave the lights on.
“Oh, that’s not light. That’s snow that has completely fallen through the roof of the school,” he recalled.
One end of the school looked like it had been leveled by a tornado. The roof was missing. Snow, bricks and rubble filled the front office and the fish bowl froze over.
“My heart was just racing. I was like a chicken with its head cut off,” Schmidt said. He later added that in the middle of the chaos, someone tapped him on the shoulder asking if he was still holding Mass later that evening.
The fish was replaced, and the cross that stood high on the roof before the snow still held its ground afterward, leaning to the left as if it would fall. It now hangs on the wall just inside the school’s entrance doors as a reminder.
“I have to say, I was very surprised, but I was very thankful because we were all here the night before,” Terri Taylor, the school’s STEM coordinator, said.
Taylor said the science room had recently been moved, “out of all the years,” to the opposite end of the building before the snow hit. All the science gear was saved.
“I thought this could be a good opportunity … to rebuild the school in another way,” she said, adding she meant both literally and figuratively. Taylor said it was a wonderful opportunity, and she loves her new science lab.
McDonough, who was then teaching eighth grade, said she got a phone call that day about what had happened and assumed it wasn’t that bad. But it was very bad.
Last week she played part of an eight-minute slide show on YouTube for a visitor that showed what the roof collapse looked like from the inside and outside — and the school’s transformation less than a year later.
The north end of the building was built in 1923. The section where her office is, inside the front office, was built in 1953. Between 2007 and 2008, a hall connecting the church and school was built. It was named the Monsignor Harris Center in honor of the Rev. Martin P. Harris, the priest who was the longtime pastor at St. John’s before Schmidt’s arrival 16 years ago this month. It was the 1953 section that collapsed. The old part of the building held fast against the weight of the snow.
“The demo crew packed up everything not damaged or destroyed,” loaded it on a 18-wheeler and moved it to a vacant Catholic school in Avenue, McDonough said, a nearly 30-minute ride from St. John’s.
And it was serendipitous that the school was available. Holy Angels Sacred Heart Catholic School had been shut down the previous June, due primarily to a lack of enrollment. The school in the 7th District had been nearly half a million dollars in arrears, and the archbishop of Washington at the time, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, decided to close the school and cut the archdiocese’s losses. Its barely 100 remaining students wound up dispersing to other schools in the area for the 2009-2010 school year.
McDonough said she hates seeing Catholic schools go, but they “added a little bit of life back in there” by moving the St. John’s children into the idle building across Route 242 from Holy Angels Church.
Linda Conroy, the school’s administrative assistant, said she was in disbelief and sadness in 2010 when she saw that the roof had collapsed. Her office was destroyed. “I had nothing. Everything that was in my desk,” she said. “I literally lost everything in the office except what was in my file cabinet.”
After the damaged cabinet was pried open, Conroy was able to recover students’ records. She relocated to the front office at Holy Angels Sacred Heart, that still had a computer, software and “everything I could use, which was a blessing,” Conroy said.
Schmidt said the archdiocese told him he did not have to rebuild the school. He was told they instead could place the children in other Catholic schools in the area.
“No, no matter what it takes, we want to rebuild this school,” he responded.
Property insurance through the archdiocese paid for the rebuild of St. John’s School, and a fundraising drive took care of improvements, renovations and additions beyond what the insurance covered. Meanwhile, students were taught at the old Avenue school. Taylor said she was impressed with how everyone, even those outside the St. John’s community, rallied together.
It only took 10 months to move back in. Students returned to Hollywood in January 2011, after the holiday break, starting over in their old — but new — school.
Things turned around after the St. John’s staff and students moved back. There were about 130 students when the roof collapsed; enrollment was up to about 180 kids when they returned to St. John’s.
That number grew to 203 when McDonough became principal in 2012. This school year, St. John’s has more than 230 students, making it the largest Catholic school in St. Mary’s by a handful of children over Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown.
“We’ve done so many improvements,” she said.
St. John’s was named a Blue Ribbon School in 2017 by the U.S. Department of Education. There has been consistency among the staff, with some people having worked there for more than 30 years. A decade ago after the rebuild, the school updated its technology with new smart boards. And it recently received new interactive screens “through the generosity of others,” McDonough said, and 10 new computers through a grant.
Schmidt points out that 2010 was the year he was expected to be transferred. He started in 2004 and said it is customary for priests to stay only six years. He and others saw the collapse as a sign to stay, and he’s now in his 16th year.
For Catholic Schools Week last week, students enjoyed a movie day and a volleyball game between staff and students, among other special activities. Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and local law enforcement officers visited, as did a few reptiles.
And this week, the St. John’s community will mark a decade since a blizzard destroyed their school, but saved it at the same time.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews