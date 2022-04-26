After rejecting a Royal Farms for Charlotte Hall in March, the St. Mary's County Planning Commission voted 4-3 on Monday night to approve a concept site plan for one just outside the gate of Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
Adding a 5,154-square-foot convenience store and 5,280-square-foot fuel canopy with 16 fuel stations on 1.75 acres would force the displacement of Linda's Cafe and Oasis of Victory Church.
The area is bounded by Great Mills Road, Route 235, South Coral Drive and Tulagi Place outside Gate 2 of the naval base.
Traffic was a top concern of the commission, although the vast majority, if not all, of the 18 who spoke at a public hearing, along with 20 who submitted written comments, backed Linda's Cafe, which has been an icon in Lexington Park for more than three decades.
The approval came at the end of a 4½-hour meeting in which it seemed no one wanted to make a motion to approve the concept site plan. In fact, chair Howard Thompson asked assistant county attorney John Houser if they could continue the meeting due to the lateness of the hour.
Houser noted that, unlike some other county boards, the commission follows Robert's Rules of Order and should either vote to approve the concept site plan or offer a different request for information in order to continue it after an earlier motion to do so failed 3-4. Another motion to reject the plan failed 2-5.
As he did with the Royal Farms in Charlotte Hall, which was to include a Starbucks and failed 3-4, Thompson cast the deciding vote, this time in favor. Joining him in voting yes were Kim Summers, Merl Evans and Joe VanKirk. Voting no were Joe Fazekas, Patricia Robrecht and Joe St. Clair.
VanKirk had made a motion to continue the matter in order to try to find out who was responsible for adding a dedicated right-turn lane from Great Mills Road onto Route 235 South. Fazekas said currently there are left, straight and straight/right lanes.
After comments from Bill Hunt, the county's director of land use and growth management, where he said the state was responsible for such, that seemingly put that issue to rest. "There's no reason why the State Highway Administration would take the initiative to contact the county public works department to require a right-turn lane," he said.
VanKirk was concerned about the "stacking" of vehicles on the roadways outside Gate 2, adding that the gas station, which is known for its chicken, would add more traffic to an area that is already congested at specific times of the day.
Jeff Bainbridge, a representative of Royal Farms from Baltimore, said his company has a 20-year lease lined up with the property owners that includes several one-year options.
Linda Palchinsky addressed the commission during public comment about Linda's Cafe and said she's been there on Tulagi Place for 34 years.
"Once we go, there's nothing left of [the original] Lexington Park," she said.
Palchinsky said her business, which was grandfathered into the Limited Commercial Industrial zoning once the new Lexington Park plan was approved, has a month-to-month lease with the property owners, a family of three or four parties that she said live in Virginia.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) was the first to speak during public comment. "We do not need another gas station outside another gate," he said, adding there are 12 gas stations within 5 miles of the site.
He added that "traffic is the No. 1 issue in [base realignment and closures] that Pax River gets hit on. We have nearly a failing grade on that."
The Rev. James Spence said he's pastored Oasis of Victory Church at the site for 30-plus years. Although he said he loves Royal Farms' chicken, "Where are we going to go to find affordable space?" The pandemic has hurt church membership and resulted in a loss of revenue, he said.
Local land use attorney Chris Longmore said the issue wasn't "Royal Farms vs. Linda's," noting she is a renter.
"On her Facebook page, she said she'd find another place in Lexington Park" if forced to move, Longmore said.
In an Oct. 28 email to county staff, Pax River spokeswoman Sabrina J. Hecht said the Royal Farms would eliminate an incompatible sit-down restaurant and church outside Gate 2.
Her statement called a gas station and take-out food compatible with the naval base.
When it came time for the planning commissioners' discussion, Thompson hinted at his ultimate vote. "You've got a hell of a business," he told Palchinsky. "You're going to be like Moses; they're going to follow you. You could go to Waldorf and people would follow you."
"In my mind, the applicant has shown everything they needed to do," Thompson said.
Earlier in the meeting, Fazekas asked Bainbridge why they didn't have a designated space for electric charging stations in their plan.
"There's virtually no demand for that yet," Bainbridge said, adding that their stations with such typically get three charges a month. "We will adjust it as market demands," he said.