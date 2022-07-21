Engineer speaks

Engineer Nelson Arocho gestures toward a project map of Charlotte Hall during the board of appeals meeting on July 21, which engendered public comment. 

 Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean

After being nixed by the St. Mary's planning commission in March, the board of appeals unanimously approved a concept site plan for a Royal Farms and Starbucks in Charlotte Hall on July 21. 

The planning commission voted 4-3 against the project, but the board of appeals approved it 5-0. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews