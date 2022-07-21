After being nixed by the St. Mary's planning commission in March, the board of appeals unanimously approved a concept site plan for a Royal Farms and Starbucks in Charlotte Hall on July 21.
The planning commission voted 4-3 against the project, but the board of appeals approved it 5-0.
The applicant, ARLS Properties, wants to add two retail shops to 30315 Three Notch Road just north of Oaks Road where the closed Wentworth Nursery was located.
Locals were concerned about added traffic on Old Charlotte Hall Road to the west of the site, but appeals board member Rich Richardson said, "People not stopping at stop signs is irrelevant to what we're doing here."
"I've almost been hit with my kids on the [Three Notch Trail]," appeals board member Guy Bradley III said, referring to the long-distance walking/bicycling trail that runs parallel to parts of Route 5 and Route 235.
The board approved seven conditions that were earlier recommended by county staff to the planning commission, plus one requiring a flashing light near the trail.
The developer has "gone above and beyond" what they are required to do, appeals board member Lynn Delahay said. She added the developer has addressed Route 5 but not Old Charlotte Hall Road.
"You keep bringing it back, but you're addressing the wrong side," she said.
"I think the Royal Farms project is one of the better projects come before us," appeals board member Wayne Miedzinski said. He added that if locals are concerned about traffic, they should talk to the "new sheriff," a reference to St. Mary's sheriff's office Capt. Steve Hall, who was just elected in the Republican primary on July 19, according to unofficial early returns.
Local land use attorney Chris Longmore said the developer would install buffers to mitigate noise and add signs that say, "No idling allowed."