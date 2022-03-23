By a 4-3 vote, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission voted down a concept site plan for a Royal Farms and Starbucks in Charlotte Hall, despite the applicant making some changes to their plan.
The case was originally heard in November but was postponed unanimously by the commission for revisions and answers to some questions.
The applicant, ARLS Properties, wants to add two retail shops to 30315 Three Notch Road just north of Oaks Road where a closed nursery currently is located.
Nelson Arocho of Bay Engineering noted that colors on the Starbucks building were softened, sidewalks are planned to go completely around the property — which is located west of Route 5 — and a crosswalk would go across Charlotte Hall Road to tie into the Three Notch Trail, both to the west.
Arocho also said the company uses “dark sky-friendly” lighting that points downward.
Traffic consultant Jackie Chandler presented visual automated traffic patterns, which she said would be a “C” grade.
ARLS spokesman Justin Rosemore said that infrastructure for Tesla charging stations would be built, although he noted that Tesla had not yet committed to the project.
Traffic continued to be the main objection, although noise and light concerns were also raised.
“Those [traffic] numbers are not correct,” said Sandra Edelen, who lives nearby. “You can’t tell me this is gonna flow. I’m not opposed to Royal Farms. I’m opposed to where you’re going to put it. It’s a 24-hour establishment lit up like a UFO at night. This is not the right fit.”
Wendy Smith said she lives on the corner of Oaks Road and recently saw six people run a stop sign in one day. Smith said she’s seen pedestrians and walkers get hit coming off the trail while crossing Oaks Road. “There’s going to be a major, major fatality,” she said.
Dale Ashton, president of the Golden Beach Patuxent Knolls Civic Association, said most of their 1,200 residents generally support the Royal Farms. He noted they are famous for their chicken.
“The traffic is probably going to remain the same,” he said. But, “How are we going to get them out of Royal Farms?”
Although he voted for the project, planning commission member Joe VanKirk said there are almost 6,000 trips a day on Route 5. “The [traffic] numbers don’t seem to add up,” he said.
“The county has a serious problem in the Charlotte Hall corridor with traffic,” commission member Patricia Robrecht said. She added that she believes some customers will “take the back road,” i.e. Charlotte Hall Road.
“We’re creating a different traffic pattern [if approved],” commission member Kim Summers said. “We’re adding to a situation that is dysfunctional on some levels. We’re adding challenges. It just boggles my mind when I think of all the scenarios that could play out.”
Commission member William R. Hall III said he could see the businesses’ parking lot becoming a rest stop for those on the trail.
“These corners; everybody wants a small mom-and-pop shop. It’s not feasible,” commission member Meryl Evans said. “They can’t be competitive.”
“It’s a very tight, tight corner,” planning commission chairman Howard Thompson said.
Commission member Joe Fazekas made a motion to the approve the site plan and added a condition that signs be installed to say “no idling.” Another condition accepted an intersection traffic pattern from Oaks Road to Route 5 that included a left turn lane, left/straight lane and a right-only lane. Evans seconded the motion, but only VanKirk voted with them.
Hall, Robrecht and Summers voted no, which left Thompson to break the tie by voting nay.
“You have different avenues you can take,” Thompson told local land use attorney Chris Longmore, Arocho and Rosemore. “Sharpen your pens up.”
