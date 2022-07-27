A 24-year-old Lexington Park man recently made an Alford plea in a woman’s death stemming from a March 3, 2019, crash.
Machiavelli T. Savoy pleaded guilty to felony negligent manslaughter and illegal possession of a handgun. The plea, which averted a jury trial that was scheduled to start July 18, calls for a total of 15 years in prison with no probation upon his release.
Savoy was driving a 1995 GMC Jimmy that crossed the centerline of Pegg Road and collided with a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle, killing its driver, Carol Jean Anderson, an 87-year-old resident of the Valley Lee area.
An attorney representing Savoy said in court in 2019 that his client suffered a “severe traumatic brain injury” from the crash, according to Southern Maryland News.
There were four active warrants for Savoy at the time of the crash, according to the report.
“The state believes he was purposely driving recklessly to get police to call off the chase,” senior assistant state’s attorney Dan White told the newspaper earlier.
On July 20, assistant state’s attorney Laura Caspar said the plea calls for 10 years for negligent manslaughter and five years for the handgun conviction. They would be served consecutively. Numerous other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
“The judge is bound to sentence the full sentence on each,” Caspar said in a text message. She noted that the state is free to pursue other outstanding charges against Savoy, including a pending firearm case.
According to the state courts website, Savoy also faces two misdemeanor assault charges for allegedly assaulting a corrections officer on Sept. 1, 2019, and Feb. 23, 2020.
Savoy was on probation at the time of his arrest for possession of firearm by a minor. The offense date was Aug. 29, 2017. He was given three years of probation on Jan. 5, 2018.
He was earlier given a probation before judgment ruling for assaulting a corrections employee on July 13, 2017. He served 10 days in jail and was placed on 18 months of unsupervised probation in that case.
“It was a great outcome for the state,” Caspar said. “He needs to be removed from the community.”
A presentence investigation was ordered. A sentencing date has not been set yet.