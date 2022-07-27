Savoy

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A 24-year-old Lexington Park man recently made an Alford plea in a woman’s death stemming from a March 3, 2019, crash.

Machiavelli T. Savoy pleaded guilty to felony negligent manslaughter and illegal possession of a handgun. The plea, which averted a jury trial that was scheduled to start July 18, calls for a total of 15 years in prison with no probation upon his release.

