The St. Mary’s school board on Wednesday approved an adjustment to the school system’s Head Start grant in the fiscal 2020 budget, creating a new special education position.
Kelly Hall, the executive director of supplemental school programs, requested a transfer for a vacant position from general education instructor to special education instructor. “And that person would serve as the case manger,” Hall said about the special education position.
One of the system’s Head Start teachers is unexpectedly retiring. She was dual certified, which allowed her to provide services to both general and special education students, Hall said.
She said Head Start requires 10% of students to have an identified disability, although, St. Mary’s typically goes over to about 12%. “Given this requirement, the office of Head Start Region III, Governance, and the Policy Council support replacing the vacated position with a special education teacher,” Hall’s report states.
In Hall’s presentation to the school board, she showed the salaries for general and special education instructors were both the same — $85,292.
“There is really no change fiscally,” Hall said to the board. “So the recommended action and my request to you is that the board of ed approve this agenda item as presented.”
“I think that’s a great idea,” board member Rita Weaver said to Hall. Weaver asked if she anticipates any issues trying to hire someone “because I know special ed teachers are premium.”
Hall said losing the duel certified teacher, who is leaving to care for her grandchildren, is a lost, but the department is still “aggressively and with urgency” seeking candidates. “We’re hopeful and we’re being very aggressive about finding someone,” she added.
Hall mentioned the teacher might be willing to return in an hourly capacity a couple days a week and could possibly provide mentoring.
The school board approved adjustment will now be sent to the county commissioners for their approval.
The Head Start program is open to children ages three through five from low-income families. Its mission is to enhance the relationship between the child and his or her family by recognizing parents as the child’s first teacher. Programs are located at Benjamin Banneker, Green Holly and Greenview Knolls elementary schools.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews