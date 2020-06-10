School board candidate questions school return

A school board candidate told The Enterprise she is concerned by the way teachers and other school staff were told to return to work this week.
“I think that we need to be thoughtful,” Heather Earhart, vice president of the Democratic Central Committee, said.
Earhart, who describes herself as a parent and teacher advocate who is running for the District 2 seat currently held by Jim Davis, said it’s concerning that teachers, who are in the building with others, are not allowed to bring in help for packing up their classrooms. She said she heard that one teacher had to move a bookshelf by herself.
Jennifer Gilman, principal of Hollywood Elementary, said they are following all the guidelines given by the St. Mary’s public schools’ superintendent. And they had a staff meeting on Monday to talk about phase two of the governor’s reopening plan and reviewing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For St. Mary’s public school staff, the principal said there are a variety of back-to-work options.
“You may continue to telework, you may come in the building and may do a hybrid of that,” Gilman said, adding that anyone experiencing symptoms and uncomfortable with returning can call a supervisor.
The Hollywood principal said only school employees are allowed in the building. Volunteers and helpers are not welcome.
Students at some county schools began this week, under controlled conditions, to return to school to collect belongings left in lockers and to return textbooks for the year.
Earhart said school administrators should be thinking about the risks of going back and forth and the possibility of employees contracting the virus from touching the same spots as everyone else.
“I question the trust in this,” she said about having to report whether you work or not, adding that if she was called back into work, she might have a panic attack from having to leave her children at home.
Earhart was an organizer of one of the two protests last week against police brutality that each brought out more than 1,000 people to Leonardtown, prompting a warning by the county’s health officer for protesters to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 after congregating during the demonstrations, where many, but not all, wore masks.
Jill Morris, president of the county’s education association, said “SMCPS and EASMC are committed fiercely to the safe return of staff.”
She added that they have been part of planning the logistics, using the availability of cleaning and sanitizing material as an example as well as making sure those who are at high risk enter the building earlier in the morning or later on at night.
“Is it perfect? Heck no,” Morris said, adding that it would be tweaked if needed.
Morris said it’s been a difficult few weeks and months but “educators have risen and rocked it.”
Gilman said staff must swipe their public school ID badges before entering the building, wear a mask at all times unless in a room alone, and be 6 feet apart from one another. When teachers need something from the front office, they must contact staff through email or phone to avoid traffic in the hallways. And only one staff member is allowed in certain spaces at a time.
Gilman wanted to give a shout-out to Harris Teeter for donating 600 bags to the teachers who are packing up the items for elementary schoolers. The school will have a curbside pickup for parents to retrieve those items.
The principal added the school has cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer. She looks forward to another virtual spirit week for the last five days of school.
The last day for students is scheduled for Thursday, June 18. The Imagine Learning platform used by St. Mary’s public elementary school students will be open through Aug. 15, according to a school system adminstrator. After that date, schools will roll over to the new school year and students will no longer have access to the 2019-2020 content in the platform.
The Edgenuity platform, used by St. Mary’s middle and high school students, will be open for students to complete fourth-quarter content until Tuesday, June 16. After that date, the fourth-quarter content will no longer be available. Students will be able to enroll in an Edgenuity course in the summer for recovery
