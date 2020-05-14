School board candidates spend little on campaign

The campaigns for the St. Mary's school board have been slow, according to candidates, and the amount of money spent on the race has been low.
The first set of finance reports for candidates running this year was due April 28. The state’s board of election site shows how much money candidates spent between Jan. 9 and April 21. The nonpartisan school board race essentially skips the primary election, so residents will not have a chance to choose candidates for three of the five school board seats until November. So far, most runners in this race have not spent much at all.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, had a balance of nearly $900 but that rolled over from past elections. She has been on the school board for almost 20 years, and running for her sixth term, now on the at-large seat. Campaign documents show she spent $143.88 on a website that she said needs updating, but other than that, Allen said she has not spent any additional dollars on the campaign so far.
“I think it’s been pretty quiet right now. With everything going on with the pandemic, there’s not really any opportunity to be out and about and campaigning,” the Hollywood resident said. “I really have relied on the work I’ve done over time and my reputation and I’m very grateful to have that as a track record people can look to.”
Candidates who spend less than $1,000 can submit an affidavit report. However, Allen submitted a detailed report for transparency reasons, she said.
Allen, who is running against DeForest Rathbone, said she has not asked for a lot of donations in the past and she reuses her campaign signs every election. Her campaigns are usually “low key” because she often attends school events, as a board member, that allow her to be seen by voters.
“That’s not why I go but I certainly make sure that people will often recognize and stop me places and talk to me about various things,”she said.
Her first campaign was about putting out signs, placing ads in the newspaper and attending events like the county fair where she could introduce herself to others while wearing a shirt with her name on it.
First-time candidate Heather Earhart said the campaign is going slow so far, so she’s tried to step up her social media presence.
“But here’s the thing, I’m a working mom, too,” the mother of four said, adding that she’s tried to motivate her kids to do their school work.
Earhart is running for the District 2 seat against board member Jim Davis, and filed an affidavit to the board of elections.
The Leonardtown resident said there’s a struggle across the board for candidates going through this process under a pandemic. She said she had trouble registering and creating bank accounts for the campaign, but was able to find help from people more familiar with the process.
Earhart said she hopes to start fundraising soon and needs to be creative about it. She hasn’t spent any money on the campaign, besides registering, and is dependent on “word of mouth” at the moment.
She has been engaged in the latest school news and expressed disappointment over the county commissioners giving the school system only $59,000 of the nearly $20 million CARES Act relief fund after the school board requested $5.4 million, which they said could be used to buy laptops for students at home.
“Step up and take care of our schools and administration,” Earhart said.
Like Earhart, Rathbone filed an affidavit for his bid against Allen for the at-large seat. But he said he isn’t raising money or spending money.
“I never was doing a lot of campaigning and I’m certainly not spending any money on it,” Rathbone said.
He was mostly looking forward to the forums and wanted to use his platform to address drug-related issues. He was disappointed to learn a recent forum was canceled. Rathbone wanted to talk to citizens about drug problems and the amount of students who admitted to using them on a youth risk behavior survey.
“I never got a chance to discuss what we’re going to do about that,” he said.
Now, the Leonardtown resident is working to suspend the governor’s 10-person limit, which he said is key to get the economy going.
“The campaign is going good because there is no campaign, and I’m not allowed to meet with people because of the 10-person restriction,” he said.
The 90-year-old said he’s not looking to win the election, but to raise awareness to issues for the people who will win.
Davis, a current school board member, filed a detailed report like Allen, but it was filled with $0. He said he has been working on his online presence, specifically Facebook and his website.
“I want to run on my record and supporting the public schools,” he said, adding that he virus has kept him in the house.
He said he’s getting help on his website and plans to put up signs later.
Mary Washington, the only candidate seeking the District 4 seat, said it’s still important to campaign even though she is running unopposed.
“I would like to get as many votes as possible and do whatever I can do under the governor’s order to maintain social distancing because safety is No. 1 priority,” the 24-year board member said. “People know my record and know what I’ve done in the past and what I’ll do in the future.”
Washington filed an affidavit and said she has not looked at seeking donations at this time. She added she has around $1,000 left over in her account and she recycles signs from years past. Like her colleagues, she also takes advantage of social media while she runs a “lean and responsible campaign financially.
“Unopposed or not, I don’t slack,” she said, adding that she respects the citizens enough to ask for their vote again rather than expect it.