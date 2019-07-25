St. Mary’s public schools announced multiple administrative appointments throughout the school system on Wednesday.
The school board appointed Paola Laino as director in the department of design and construction. She holds a master’s degree from The Catholic University of America and Universidad Del Norte, a bachelor’s degree from Universidad Autónoma del Caribe and she currently serves as a project management coordinator in the department.
Denise Mandis, the supervisor of instruction for academy programs, library media and advanced placement in the school system’s department of assessment and accountability, has been appointed as principal of Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School. Mandis obtained her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from George Mason University.
Joshua Lynch, an assistant principal at Evergreen Elementary School, is the new principal of Mechanicsville Elementary School. He holds a master’s degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University.
Lisa Dean, an autism instructional resource teacher in the department of special education, takes the 12-month grant-funded role of supervisor of special education in the department of special education.
Dean holds a master’s degree from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina.
These appointments will become effective July 29.
In addition, the following appointments were also made this week, and will be effective Aug. 5.
Jennifer Martin has been appointed as an 11-month assistant principal (grant funded) at Green Holly Elementary School. Martin holds a master’s degree from Walden University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Florida. Martin currently serves as an instructional resource teacher at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School.
Cynthia Fletcher has been appointed as an 11-month assistant principal at Green Holly Elementary School. Fletcher holds a master’s degree from the State University of New York: College at Geneseo and a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York: College at Brockport. Fletcher currently serves as an IEP facilitator and mentor for new teachers at Green Holly Elementary School.
Jessica Bosse has been appointed as an 11-month assistant principal at George Washington Carver Elementary School. Bosse holds a master’s degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a bachelor’s degree from Towson University. Bosse currently serves as an English teacher at Chopticon High School.
Evelyn Sweeney has been appointed as an 11-month assistant principal at Lexington Park Elementary School. Sweeney holds a master’s degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Nazarene College. Sweeney currently serves as an instructional resource teacher at Lexington Park Elementary School.