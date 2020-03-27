Spring Ridge Middle School burglary suspect charged
A woman seen on surveillance footage who allegedly set off an alarm at Spring Ridge Middle School at about 2 a.m. on March 4 and returned later, entering the building, was issued a summons for two counts of fourth-degree burglary last week.
Blanche Thomas Laungayan, 51, called police identifying herself as the woman seen on surveillance footage posted online by the sheriff’s office, charging papers say, and is seen on the footage walking near the school walking a dog on a leash around the time of the alarm, which deputies responded to that morning, and school personnel confirmed the door remains unlocked due to a faulty lock.
Laungayan is seen on footage returning to the scene after deputies left and pulling on doors at about 3 a.m., charging papers say, at one point walking to the front door and pushing the handicapped button.
When asked by police about her return to the school, Laungayan denied going back and had no answer regarding her pulling doors at the school, charging papers say.
Man arrested for commotion
Police accompanying a woman gathering her belongings from her husband’s apartment off of Liberty Street in Lexington Park arrested the man on allegations he caused a scene at the residence and struck a deputy with a door.
Charging papers accuse Stephen Banks, 26, of yelling and disturbing the peace early Sunday morning at the residence, drawing the attention of several neighbors and proceeding to slam the door on a deputy when he was placed under arrest. Banks allegedly resisted arrest by lying on the apartment floor and refusing to place his hands behind his back.
Banks was released on his recognizance later that day.
Man accused of injuring wife
A Lexington Park man posted $3,000 bail Wednesday following allegations he threw his wife on the ground following an argument.
Charging papers accuse Terence Chew, 40, of throwing his wife on the bathroom floor, injuring her head and face, on Tuesday night in a dispute over who had been calling her cellphone. Chew was charged with second-degree assault.
Agency posts crime info on blog
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office posts news and information on incidents and arrests, including photographs of suspects, online at http://firstsheriff.blogspot.com.
The sheriff’s office also posts surveillance images and other information on the website when the public’s assistance is being sought during ongoing investigations, and the website’s links include access to NIXLE alerts and sheriff’s office Twitter posts.
Email addresses can be entered on the website, to receive a daily sheriff’s office summary of information.
DAN BELSON