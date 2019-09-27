School officials voiced concerns Wednesday about a recent decision made by members of a Kirwan Commission work group.
The Kirwan Commission, or Maryland Commission on Innovation and Excellence, is an initiative to provide funding and policy reform over multiple years to Maryland pubic schools. A bill associated with the commission, the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, or Senate Bill 1030, provided increased teacher salaries, teacher training and free prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families.
Karin Bailey, chairperson of the St. Mary’s school board, said a work group or subcommittee that will decide the funding formula for the Kirwan Commission voted to have its meetings in a closed session behind closed doors, which she said does not align with the Maryland Open Meetings Act.
“We don’t know what the funding formula might be,” Bailey said Wednesday at a school board meeting.
St. Mary’s County government is proposing changes to the county’s own open meetings act that would exempt subcommittees from meeting in public. That is one of three proposed changes to the local law that the county commissioners will propose to the local state delegation at a meeting next Tuesday evening.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, later told The Enterprise that the work group does not post its agendas in a timely manner; the state’s open meetings act says agendas should be posted at least 48 hours before a meeting.
“I don’t mind seeing sausage being made,” Allen said during the school board meeting. Superintendent Scott Smith added, “if you’re going to eat the sausage, you should know what goes in it.”
School officials added that the work group also consists of state officials from the biggest districts in Maryland who would potentially receive the most money from the bill: Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s, Baltimore city and Baltimore County.
The school system has already taken advantage of some funding related to the bill. Nearly $4 million from the state was included in the fiscal 2020 school budget. Some of it will fund two special education teachers, a lead interventionist and an early-childhood teacher liaison.
William E. Kirwan, chair of the Kirwan Commission, will be in Lusby this Sunday at the Middleham and St. Peter’s Smith Hall at 2 p.m. to address policies and initiatives in the report.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has expressed concerns about the Kirwan Commission, as well as the St. Mary’s commissioners.
“If Kirwan goes through, we’re in trouble,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said at a Sept. 17 meeting in response to Maureen Murphy, president of the College of Southern Maryland, who said, “We’re nervous about Kirwan.”
