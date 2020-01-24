For those curious about the special education process in the public school system, Wednesday night’s town hall meeting could have provided some answers.
A panel at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center answered questions about how St. Mary’s public schools work with infants and toddlers before they are enrolled, the goals and responsibilities of special education teachers and how the administration supports special education employees.
The school system started its monthly town halls in the late summer, covering a variety of topics. A press release was distributed about Wednesday’s topic just two days prior to the meeting; the attendance for town hall was low, and most if not all attendees were school employees or affiliates with Forrest center students filming the event to be later posted on YouTube.
Before the panel discussion started, Scott Szcerbiak, director of special education for the county’s schools, gave an overview of the department’s responsibilities in the classroom, which include providing services in and out of the classroom, implementing and managing individual education plans, communicating with parents, collecting data, implementing interventions and more. And the ages range from birth to 21 years old.
The panel included Cindy Kilcoyne, coordinating supervisor for the Birth to Five Program; Sherry O’Dell, supervisor of special education; Christa Hayes, a teacher at Great Mills High School; and Arnika Eskeland of the Citizens’ Advisory Council for Special Education, or CACSE.
Kilcoyne said her program is split in two parts, up to 3-year-olds and 3- to 5-year-olds. “The goal is to provide families with support to daily routines” in natural environments, she said.
They can provide services in the home, at a day care, in a preschool or in a library, Kilcoyne said.
O’Dell gave insight on secondary transitions for special education students. She said although most students graduate at 18, some stay longer. Part of her job is to make sure parents and students already have a plan in place for what happens once the student becomes an adult.
Individualize Education Program “managers already have plans that have taken years of preplanning,” she said.
O’Dell mentioned the individual program services at the Forrest center and the life readiness program at the College of Southern Maryland.
Hayes spoke about co-teaching with general education teachers, administering interventions and working to crate an individualized education for the students. And Eskeland talked about CACSE’s mission and initiatives.
Szcerbiak noted how much his department works to supports its teachers and parents. He also mentioned addressing the low scores of special education students on the standardized test.
“I do want to say, our department really does seek the community’s input,” he said, adding that he wants to hear from parents and they are working really hard for the students.
For more information on the special education department, visit www.smcps.org/se.
