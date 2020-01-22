As St. Mary’s public school officials recommended updates to a few policies, board members had a few suggestions of their own.
Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent, and Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent of fiscal services and human resources, at Wednesday’s school board meeting presented the first readings to change policy JQ, which references student activity fees, policy KBEA, which is about school affiliated organizations, policy KH, which talks about fundraising for the improvement of facilities and policy KHA, which is about fundraising in or by schools.
The student activity fees policy states “Fees for required textbooks, workbooks and lab manuals shall not be charged.” Montgomery and McCourt suggested adding “except for reasonable fees associated with course projects and uniform cleaning, as approved by the site administrator.”
Board member Rita Weaver asked if this applied to classes at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center. She used a hypothetical example of a student who signed up for a photography class but could not afford to pay a $150 required fee.
“Then you have students who can’t afford that disenroll from the program,” she said, adding that parents are not told about the fee ahead of time.
Montgomery described the current process as “the wild, wild West of what we were charging kids for.” However, the new policies should explain what they can and cannot charge students.
Although the proposed updated policy will allow for reasonable fees to be charged, “if there’s someone who can’t afford something, they should not be excluded from that,” Montgomery said.
The policy also states “Students shall not be asked to pay to attend during school-day events at their own or other schools.”
They want to add “Students shall not be required to participate in a fundraising event held during the school day and may be provided an alternate opportunity. Any fundraising event taking place during the course of the school day must have an instructional or multi-tiered system of support.”
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said they need to make sure there’s a process to note which students are dropping a class because they cannot afford the fees.
The school affiliated organizations policy, or KBEA, states organizations can raise funds in support of the school system or an individual school.
The suggested policy change is to delete the sentences that references raising money for technology items.
Superintendent Scott Smith said the rationale for this is because technology is already included in the school budget and should be distributed equitably. He used the money the athletic boosters raised, for example.
“I don’t want that $10,000 … to go toward something the school should be paying for,” he said.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board and participant in Chopticon’s athletic boosters, suggested adding a line in the policy that allows the money raised by an organization stays within that organization.
She said the money raised by a parent volunteering in the concession stand should go to his or her child’s sport team, instead of it going to the school’s overall athletic budget.
Allen and Bailey said they do not want to regulate the booster clubs, but Allen noted they should communicate how the clubs will use funds raised.
Smith asked Bailey to forward him documents that show how Chopticon’s boosters club operates.
The fundraising for improvement of facilities policy, or KH, could have the sentence “All fundraising activities undertaken for the improvement of facilities must be approved through the modification to buildings and grounds process, as defined in Policy ECB” added to it.
Montgomery said if the PTA, for example raised money for a new playground, “it would have to come to us for approval.”
The fundraising in or by schools policy, KHA, has minor proposed changes. It specifies that staff members can also hold fundraising activities, includes online crowd-funding as a fundraising tactic and replaces “principal” with “site administrator.”
Smith said the biggest thing they are trying to do with these policies is to make sure they are consistent, communicate what the money is being raised for and make sure it’s for the kids.
He added the funds raised “should be used in the year it was raised and it goes to the children.”
