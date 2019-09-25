Officials from St. Mary’s public schools requested a letter of endorsement from the county commissioners Tuesday for their state capital improvements program.
Jeff Walker, public schools’ assistant superintendent of supporting services, and Kim Howe, the school system’s director of capital planning, presented the fiscal 2021 to 2027 capital plan and received the commissioners’ support before submitting it to the state.
The capital improvements plan includes $4.78 million from the state for the current fiscal year, according to Kim Howe, the school system’s director of capital planning. That number is expected to increase to $5.38 million in fiscal year 2021, and the county is expected to provide $13.15 million the same year.
“What’s this 58% refer to?” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked while viewing Howe’s presentation. Maryland’s Interagency Commission on School Construction will provide 58% of a project’s total cost, leaving the remainder for county government to fund.
For example, future projects include HVAC renovations at Leonardtown High School, the Moakley Street central office, White Marsh Elementary and Benjamin Banneker Elementary, as well as roof renovations at Chopticon High and Town Creek Elementary and HVAC and roof renovations at the division of supporting services building. The projects are estimated to cost nearly $47 million, and the school system expects the state to provide $27 million.
They predicted to receive $4.7 million from the county in fiscal 2022, $5.4 million the following year, $7.8 million in fiscal 2024, nearly $5 million in fiscal year 2025, $7.4 million in fiscal year 2026 and $29.5 million in 2027.
“It just seems like we’re not getting a fair shake,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “We’re getting screwed.”
Howe said they are seeing larger projects coming in and the primary focus when it comes to renovations are the life cycle replacement of school roof and HVAC systems.
Future state funded projects requested include HVAC and switch gear renovations at Green Holly Elementary and roof and HVAC renovations at Dynard Elementary in fiscal year 2021 for $5.3 million, followed by a modernization project at Mechanicsville Elementary in fiscal year 2022 for $4.73 million.
The commissioners approved the money for fiscal year 2021.
