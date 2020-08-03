St. Mary’s public schools confirmed that schools will begin at least the first quarter of the school year online using the platform Schoology.
Superintendent Scott Smith announced the decision during a virtual town hall on Wednesday and a letter sent to parents on Thursday.
Smith said students will have a daily, interactive schedule Monday through Thursday. Friday will be asynchronous for students and teachers will check students’ progress and work.
Heather Wysokinski, the supervisor of library media and accountability, walked viewers through the Schoology website. She said teachers have control and can embed original content – unlike Edgenuity and Imagine Learning, the platforms students used in the spring.
The top menu bar includes “courses,” “groups,” “resources” and “grades.” Students can store files, and there is also a calendar parents may access to see upcoming projects or if their student did not turn in an assignment.
Students have the option to see their individual classes on the home screen. If they click “recent activity” they can scroll through posts or updates from their teachers.
“This would be a nice place for kids to start their morning,” Wysokinski said.
Coursework in Schoology allows students to learn the content, practice what they learned and answer fill-in-the-blank and multiple choice questions.
But officials said they hope Schoology won’t be needed throughout the semester.
“Our goal is to phase into face-to-face instruction when it is safe,” Smith said.
Smith said staff will discuss bringing back students who need it most in October or November. They will be monitoring health data and other school systems “to make an informed decision,” he said.
Smith said he hopes by the end of the first quarter to start a hybrid mode, which will include two days of in-person instruction and three days of independent instruction from home. Parents can keep students at home the entire week if they choose.
There will be three graduated steps to learning.
Step one was online learning. Step two will bring in students who need specialized services and certain grade levels, including pre-K, kindergarten, sixth grade, freshmen and seniors. Smith said they need to “take care of the class of 2021” to make sure they have the best senior experience as possible.
Step three monitors the students who are there and bring in additional grade levels. He called it an “optimistic and hopeful” plan.
Smith said that staff also will return to work. Some staff never left and many returned in May to help with the adjusted graduation. Others returned in June to help clear out items in the buildings.
In July, 12-month staff returned to the building while practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings, he said. On Aug. 3, 11-month staff report to work, and, on Aug. 24, 10-month staff return. Aug. 31 is the first day of school for students.
Smith asked parents to complete an online survey so staff know the technology needs of students. Parents can find the survey here, https://www.smcps.org/strategic-planning/technology-surveys.