Schools continue to build during closures

St. Mary’s school board members at a meeting last Wednesday gave the go-ahead to replace fire alarms and parts of the roofs at Great Mills High, Chopticon High and Green Holly Elementary schools.
The fire alarm projects at Great Mills and Chopticon cost $282,999 plus a $19,800 construction contingency. The current alarm systems have been around for 23 to 25 years, but its life expectancy is 15 to 25 years, according to Steve Whidden, the school system’s director of maintenance. The systems are still functional but continue to age, and repair parts are no longer obtainable.
The new fire alarm devices come with improved operational reliability and decrease services outages, Whidden told the school board, adding that the replacement can be done within 90 days and includes a two-year parts and labor warranty. Whidden said if the schools remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, they could begin installation soon.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said she was grateful they brought this project forward given the number of false alarms to which the fire department has responded.
“And I know that is never an easy experience for the fire department having to respond as often as they may have to,” she said.
The board also approved a $2,479,955 roofing project at Great Mills High School to be completed by a construction company that also worked on M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, according to Paola Laino, the director of the school’s design and construction department. That amount includes construction costs, a 15% construction contingency and design administration costs.
Board member Jim Davis asked if that was a common price for a project like this.
“Yes, in a very good market like the one we’re seeing now. That we’re starting to see,” Laino answered.
She said Cole Roofing Company’s work on Great Mills High School’s 26-year-old roof can start around May and should finish during the summer. The project includes replacing 71,500 square feet of existing bituminous roof with a four-ply, built-up roof. It also includes replacing flashing, trim, gutters and downspouts.
The same company was also hired for Green Holly Elementary School’s partial roof replacement, at a cost of almost $2 million. Similar to Great Mills, the 30-year-old roof replacement project will involve replacing 51,740 square feet of seam metal roof as well as flashing, trim, gutters and downspouts.
Laino said the higher cost was due to the metal roof material, which has a long life expectancy.
Through the consent agenda, the school system also approved the purchase of custodial equipment, specifically three floor burnishers, for $43,000 as well as a public address system at Green Holly for $118,361 and a contingency of $5,918.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews