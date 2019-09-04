With the start of the new school year this week, St. Mary’s public schools are cracking down on tobacco and e-cigarettes with an adjustment to the code of conduct.
“It’ll be basically the opioid of the 2020s,” Superintendent Scott Smith said about e-cigarettes. “It is an absolute epidemic.”
School rules change
The St. Mary’s school board approved a change in section 204 of the handbook last Wednesday that states if a student is caught using or possessing e-cigarettes or other tobacco products more than once, it can result in level four discipline, or an out-of-school suspension from one to three days.
Cheryl Long, the director of student services, said during last week’s school board meeting that the use of vaping has “dramatically increased over the past two years.”
Discipline in the handbook is split into five levels. Level one is a classroom response; level two is a trip to an administrator; level three is an in-school suspension; level four is an out-school suspension between one to three days; and level five is a long-term, out-of-school suspension for at least four days.
The first offense for using or possessing tobacco or e-cigarettes can result in level one, two or three discipline response. Last year, the second offense or persistent use of the products could result in a level one through four response. This year, a repeated offender will be sent home.
“Also, it is now required that we notify law enforcement for any of these instances,” Long said.
“The issue is it’s very real and it’s been a growing one, I would say, over the last couple years,” Jake Heibel, principal of Great Mills High School, said.
The Maryland Department of Education reported 63 instances when St. Mary’s pubic school students were disciplined with in-school or out-of-school suspensions or expulsions for dangerous substances, which includes tobacco, during the 2017-2018 school year.
Heibel said more students are attempting to use it on school grounds and staff are concerned with how easily they are concealed. “We do believe it’s a growing problem,” he said.
Karin Bailey, chairperson of the school board, also said concealing is an issue. “The problem is the devices are so small, they look like thumb drives,” Bailey said about Juul, one brand of e-cigarettes. She later added middle schoolers are known to hide them in the school ceiling tiles.
Long said the school system works to inform students about the risks of tobacco and e-cigarettes through presentations, health classes and a walk-through of the student handbook during the first days of school.
She also mentioned a letter sent to parents about new legislation that raised the age of tobacco use in Maryland from 18 to 21, data on the youth risk survey (a questionnaire administered to high schoolers about their health behaviors) and changes to the code of conduct.
Death by vaping noted
Board member Rita Weaver referenced the first reported death by e-cigarettes. An Illinois man, who recently used an e-cigarette, died from a severe lung illness on Aug, 23.
Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called the severe lung disease in those who vape or use e-cigarettes an “outbreak” in a press release and said his department is investigating. Maryland Department of Health is also investigating and found five people in the last two months who developed severe lung illnesses due to vaping. The symptoms include shortness of breath, pain in breathing and coughing, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Those five cases are part of 200 vaping-related illnesses in 22 states, and the direct cause has not been announced.
“The cause of these illnesses is not yet known and has not been linked to any particular device, substance or brand,” Maryland’s health department states. “People who became ill reported using a variety of vaping products, including those containing marijuana and THC and those containing nicotine.”
“I would like to see us extend a little bit,” Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, said. She asked the board to consider taking away students’ parking privileges as an offense for tobacco and e-cigarette use or possession. “I don’t want to, but you have to approach kids in the most meaningful way.”
Heibel agreed with Allen’s idea and added that educating parents about e-cigarettes is a key way to fixing the problem.
E-cigarette facts
“Using nicotine in adolescence can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning mood and impulse control,” said Caitlin Kirkpatrick, tobacco control programs coordinator for the St. Mary’s health department. She added that young e-cigarette smokers are more likely to smoke regular cigarettes in the future, and have a higher risk of addiction to other drugs. The health department reported that 25 is the average age that the brain is fully developed. Until that age, youth are more prone to addiction than adults.
Some e-cigarette products are advertised as a safer alternative to cigarettes; however, Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, said that most youth e-smokers were not former smokers trying to quit.
“They are new to nicotine and they are newly developing nicotine addiction,” Brewster said at a county commissioners meeting June 11.
The CDC makes clear that e-cigarette aerosol is not harmless. However, it generally contains fewer harmful chemicals than the smoke from tobacco products like cigarettes. A common e-cigarette is Juul, which looks like a USB flash drive. “Like other e-cigarettes, Juul is a battery-powered device that heats a nicotine-containing liquid to produce an aerosol that is inhaled,” Kirkpatrick said.
She added that the devices have a high level of nicotine. In fact, a single Juul pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes, according to the CDC. The pods come in different flavors like cool cucumber, fruit medley, mango and mint, as well as traditional tobacco flavors.
“What remains an issue is the vast amount of flavoring options available to youth,” the county health department’s website read. There are more than 7,000 different types of flavoring options available through different e-cigarettes, and most teens seem to prefer them over a tobacco flavor.The CDC reports that Juul pods became available for sale in 2015 and became the top-selling e-cigarette brand in the United States by December 2017. “News outlets and social media sites report widespread use of Juul by students in schools, including in classrooms and bathrooms,” a CDC report read.
During Long’s presentation, she referenced the Tobacco 21 law takes place Oct.1. It increased the age of tobacco purchases, including electronic smoking devices, from 18 to 21 years old and is expected to decrease youth smoking rates and access to tobacco products. Of course, older smokers and vapers could always share with underage users, or buy the products for them.
“Other states that have introduced the bill have displayed a decrease in smoking rates among individuals under 21 years of age,” Kirkpatrick said. She referenced Needham, Mass., which had a 48% decrease in high school smoking rates since its legislation, and Chicago, which had a 36% decrease in 18- to 20-year-olds who reported using cigarettes the year after Tobacco 21 was implemented.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews