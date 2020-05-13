Schools purchase interactive social studies books

Students can expect new social studies books in the near future after nearly 20 years of using the same ones. The school board signed off on the purchase of social studies textbooks with online capabilities that cost more than half a million dollars.
A presentation by Kevin Wright, the supervisor of social studies and recent recipient of the school system’s Leader of Excellence award, showed the six textbooks the department of curriculum and instruction wanted to buy at Wednesday’s school board meeting. They include books on ancient civilizations for sixth graders, modern world geography for seventh, American government for 10th grade, modern world history for 11th grade and AP books on comparative government and economics for high schoolers.
Wright said the books for grades 6, 7, 10 and 11 have not been updated in 18 years, and the AP books were last updated nine years ago. They do not align with the Maryland and College Board social studies instructional shifts, which include a new framework based on college, career and civic, but the new books will.
The textbooks were not selected until input was given by school staff, students and the community. Between August 2019 and February 2020, teachers selected materials for review. A survey went out to teachers and letters were sent to secondary schools that asked parents, students and administrators to participate in committees.
A steering committee was responsible for creating a rubric that eliminated some of the options and the main committee had publishers of the books participate in a forum for questions. The last phase before making final decisions was to send a press release to the public and request input from the community.
The social studies hardcover books include online access for six years, free teacher resources and professional development. Students can expect an interactive e-textbook, NBC Learn video clips and an audio edition program. Other features include visual sources, essential questions and informational text with guided reading questions.
For the AP economics books, “one of the things that stood out to the teachers … are real-life scenarios,” Wright said. “It makes the content more relevant, more practical.”
It also provides tips for students preparing for the national exam, he said.
“Students have the capability online to add their own notes, highlight,” Wright said. “After they’ve finished, they’re able to download their notes into a word document or transfer their notes into a Google folder.”
“If they do not have internet access at home, are they able to view the video clips?” board member Rita Weaver asked.
Wright answered as long as the program was downloaded beforehand, the content can be accessed even without internet. He said the online use varies and depends on whether the teacher assigns work through the online platform.
Naggena Ohri, the student board member, said she was on one of the committees that reviewed the books. “It looked a lot more visually appealing especially because history can get boring,” she said, just before groans and laughs from educators followed.
The junior added that it had a lot of good online resources like “history raps. I didn’t even know that was a thing,” she said.
The books for sixth grade cost $132,842 and the ones for seventh grade cost $137,906. The price tag for 10th grade’s books is $128,316, and $146,594 will be spent on 11th grade books. The AP government books cost $6,165, the AP economics books cost $15,560 and the cross-docking costs $556, for a total of $567,942.
