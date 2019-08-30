As students enjoyed their summer, school officials at St. Mary’s public schools have prepared for their Sept. 3 arrival for the first day of classes.
“What do you do over the summer?” school board member Mary Washington said people ask her. “Do you take a break? Absolutely not.”
Some of the summer preparation consisted of inspecting over 250 buses and preparing new teachers, which Superintendent Scott Smith said went from 119 to 124, in time for Tuesday. Other preparation work included renovating roofs and HVAC systems, and tightening security with more vestibules and school resource officers.
Pupil population
A report of the educational facilities master plan from a June 26 school board meeting stated the school system’s kindergarten through fifth-grade classes decreased from 8,724 five years ago to 8,462 in 2018. The sixth- to eighth-graders increased from 3,938 to 4,093 and the ninth- to 12th-graders went from 5,053 to 5,157, according to Kim Howe, the director of capital planning.
The number of home-schoolers increased from 916 to 1,070 and students who attend nonpublic schools jumped from 2,653 to 3,058.
Overcrowding at Evergreen Elementary School this past spring pushed students into more trailer classrooms. The enrollment was 776 students, however, the state capacity for the school is 644 and local capacity is just 614. The school board approved a $245,278 purchase of a two-classroom and two-restroom trailer.
Fixing Hollywood ES
Hollywood Elementary School received a four-classroom and two-restroom trailer for $389,063 to hold children during an 18-month HVAC renovation and roof replacement project that started this summer. The renovations affected eight classrooms, and once it is done the new trailers, which attach to trailers on the site that already exist, will be home to the instructional resource teachers, special education instructors, counselors, general music teacher, band and string instructors, speech and English language learner specialists, as well as the military and family life counselor.
Jennifer Gilman, principal of Hollywood Elementary, said she was excited for the renovation to be finished and has been embracing everything that comes with it.
“Our entire staffing community knows that needs to be done,” she said, adding that they are looking at the challenges as opportunities.
The staff is even using “construction” as a theme this year. “Teachers are now part of the construction crew,” the principal said. “They are excited to help build our students as they gain new knowledge.”
Gilman said she met the new Hollywood Elementary teachers — one a second grade teacher and the other teaches third grade. “And they are part of our Hollywood Heron family already,” Gilman said.
She is looking forward to a few things this school year, like the school’s annual International Day celebration, plays and musical performances, and the green artist in residence program, which comes from a grant from the Maryland Art Council.
“This year’s artist in residence will be a little bit different,” Gilman added.
The principal said she is excited for the students to return and cannot wait to see their “bright, shiny faces.”
“We sure do miss those little people,” she added.
Other facelifts continue
Hollywood isn’t the only school undergoing construction. Park Hall Elementary School is also receiving HVAC and roof renovations. Jeff Walker, assistant superintendent of supporting services, said the project at both Park Hall and Hollywood are on schedule and “just about ready for students.”
He added that it made it through the first phase of those projects and some work will continue through the year. Next summer, more major work will be done, he said. Like Hollywood, Park Hall also has a four-classroom trailer to place some students during the construction period and it will remain when construction is finished. Walker said he expects construction to be complete by mid-September.
Other school construction projects Walker said has happened are gym floor replacements at Lettie Marshall Dent and Mechanicsville elementary schools, paint jobs at George Washington Carver Elementary and Fairlead Academy I, and a stadium light replacement at Leonardtown High School. Esperanza Middle received a new public announcement system, Ridge Elementary replaced a fire alarm, Chopticon High School replaced an underground storage tank and each high school now has a security vestibule station that “looks perfect,” Walker said. He added that Leonardtown High School’s was more expensive because a new section had to be added.
Beefing up security
Mike Wyant, the school system’s director of safety and security, said the vestibules will not only come with safety and security staff but also a door monitoring system. He said the ballistic laminates, which keep window glass in place and buys time if someone were to attack from the outside, have been placed on windows of each middle and high school. They are continuing to place them on the elementary schools.
All schools in the county now have security cameras, Wyant said. He said his department is “on schedule or ahead of schedule” with the security update plan put in place several years ago.
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office sent a press release this week announcing that a school resource officer will be at each public and middle high school for the first time.
This does not include the Chesapeake Public Charter School, which has elementary and middle grades. However, Wyant said the charter school is part of their adopt a school program, which pairs a deputy to an elementary school to “enhance law enforcement service to their school and act as an advisor to staff,” according to the school system’s website.
Wyant said metal detector wands are being issued this year and given to team leaders in secondary schools. Some are also available to the elementary schools to use as needed.
“We’re completing all of the bench marks of the Safe to Learn Act,” Wyant said, later adding, “we completed all the school safety evaluations required by the law.”
