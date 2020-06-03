Schools to implement new report card for fifth grade

St. Mary’s public schools are changing the way report cards will look for fifth graders starting next school year, completing a multi-year plan for all elementary students’ grades.
A presentation at a school board meeting May 20 showed educators will ditch the A, B, C report card for a standards-based report card in elementary schools. Right now, kindergartners through fourth graders have standards-based cards after phasing in third and fourth graders the last two years.
Audrey Ellis, principal of Benjamin Banneker Elementary, said they are making the shift because “the format will allow teachers and students to increase their focus on the learning standards.”
Some examples shown during the slideshow include an example of a standards-based card where students could receive an SC for strong command of the standards, a PC for partial command of standards, NY for not yet meeting standards and NA for not assessed. Those grades would be placed throughout a rubric that could say “ask and answers questions to demonstrate understanding using text evidence to support,” for example.
Accompanied with the performance-level grading are comment sheets. It gives teachers the opportunity to shed more light on a student’s progress. The example provided showed under “strengths” is a bulleted list that included “reading fluency” and “works well with others.” There were also “areas that we are targeting for growth” section and included “increase comprehension level” in the list underneath.
The example comment sheet also noted how many words a student read in one minute and the result of reading comprehension and math assessments.
Primary grades started using revised report cards during the 2016-2017 school year and piloted the standards-based report card the following year for third graders. It was implemented in third grade 2018-2019, implemented in fourth grade this school year and will be used for fifth grade in 2020-2021.
Educators are receiving professional development on the new report cards and opportunities for parent feedback are being planned.
A webpage was created for more information, as well as a trifold brochure, school newsletter and a teacher resource site.
Board member Mary Washington said at the meeting that the detailed report card is a lot of work for teachers and change is hard, “but, in the long run, I think we’ll all benefit from it.”
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, asked if they have had problems with the system during the school closures caused by the pandemic.
Beth Ramsey, principal of Green Holly Elementary, said they have not. “I think that the teachers feel like it’s a better system,” she said, adding that it closer aligns to doing the best for the students while they are out of school.
For more information on the standards-based report card, visit www.smcps.org/dci/elemreportcard.
