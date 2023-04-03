Jonah Chaillou is involved in several clubs at school and takes part in many extracurricular activities, but somehow the Callaway resident found a bit more time in his day to recently complete his Eagle Scout project.
The Great Mills High School junior rebuilt the two sets of stairs leading to the flight simulators at the Patuxent Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park.
“It is truly a humbling experience,” said the 17-year-old during his Eagle Court of Honor March 26 at the museum. “I started Scouting 10 years ago because it was something I was interested in and over time I’ve just enjoyed it more and more.”
“I’m absolutely proud of him,” Troop 303 Assistant Scoutmaster Troy Abbott said. “He’s one of the Scouts who has successfully had to juggle a lot [in his] life while doing this and he’s gotten here because he’s put a lot of individual effort in achieving this.
It’s eye-opening that he had time to do the project. Chaillou is a STEM student and is a member of the school’s engineering club and American Rocketry Challenge team. He also plays recreation soccer, recently wrapped up performing in the school’s rendition of “Grease,” is learning to play guitar and is a member of the SOMAR Drummers.
“I am a very busy person,” he said.
Chaillou, who has been volunteering at the flight simulator exhibit for the past few years, became aware of the need for new steps from museum volunteer Daniel Dickey.
“Jonah came to me at the museum and asked if he could do his Eagle Scout project at the museum, and I thought just one microsecond about what the project would be,” said Dickey, who is also a a committee member and former Scoutmaster of Leonardtown Troop 420, and mentored Chaillou through his project. “They were very narrow. The rise of the stairs was 8 to 10 inches, maybe more, and the slope was about 45 degrees, if not greater, and there was no convenient handrail. The stairs were not a problem for students, but for the elderly they could be a challenge.”
“It kind of flipped a switch in my head because it wasn’t something I had thought of before,” Chaillou said, “but immediately when he mentioned it, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this is going to be such an amazing project.’”
Chaillou started his project in March 2022 and Abbott said he knew from the start that Chaillou was invested.
“It’s not something he’s just been able to coast along and click off requirements,” Abbott said, referring to sketches and 3-D drawings. “He’s had to make a deliberate effort, so I’m extremely proud.”
Dickey said the project required the stairs to be widened with extra space on the top step for an instructor, and the project had to be OCHA-approved.
Chaillou experienced a few speed bumps along the way — a piece of wood split as the steps were being moved into place and an elbow joint shipped from the company proved to be the wrong size.
But he was able to fix the issues and said he came in under budget of his $2,000.
“It was a long process,” he said, “but I spent a lot of time planning it out so it all paid off.”
At the presentation, Dickey shared a state-by-step timeline of the project. Later, Chaillou’s parents, Thomas and Brenda, showed a slideshow of Chaillou’s time in Scouting.
He also received a belt buckle for his accomplishment from District Eagle Scout representative Brad Branch.
Abbott said potential Eagle Scouts must accomplish many things, including working with a third party beneficiary, logging community hours, and earning 21 merit badges, 14 of which are mandatory. The project typically takes 6 to 10 months but the project itself “is just one little piece.”
Chaillou has 32 merit badges, and said the hardest to earn was his fishing badge in which he had to “catch, skin and gut a fish. Interesting to say the least.”
After receiving his coveted pin and neckerchief, Chaillou became emotional as he spoke of the highs and lows of his project. He said the hardest part was “to be a leader and task delegating, because I tend to be more of a hands-on player and more of a team player.”
Abbott said the troop, which was formed in 1999 and has 35 members, has had more than 40 Eagle Scout recipients over the years, including seven last year.
“I had a big smile [when he finished],” Dickey said. “I said, ‘Thank you,’ you did exactly what had to be done. You’ve shown me that it was well planned and you created a very professional looking piece of work.’ To Jonah and all the Scouts who helped on the project, a job well done.”