This aerial photo from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department's social media page shows a seaplane that crashed in a Clements corn field on Aug. 24.

A seaplane with two people aboard crash landed into a field in rural St. Mary's County Thursday afternoon.

No serious injuries were reported by the pilot and passenger of the small seaplane that reportedly stalled in the air forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Clements, according to a release from Maryland State Police.


  

