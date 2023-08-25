A seaplane with two people aboard crash landed into a field in rural St. Mary's County Thursday afternoon.
No serious injuries were reported by the pilot and passenger of the small seaplane that reportedly stalled in the air forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in Clements, according to a release from Maryland State Police.
The pilot was identified as Anthony Capozzi, 63, of Venice, Fla., and the passenger was Charles O’Brien IV, 35, of Leonardtown. Neither the pilot nor passenger reported any injuries.
The plane involved was a Cessna 185 equipped with pontoons, according to the release. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 24, state police at the Leonardtown Barrack were dispatched to the report of a plane crash at a field off of Bayside Road near Montpelier Road in Clements.
Troopers "found the plane resting on its roof in a cornfield," according to the release. No one on the ground was injured.
The preliminary investigation indicated the pilot reported he was forced to perform an emergency landing after the aircraft suffered engine failure and stalled, according to state police. State Police notified officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
According to a post on the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department's social media page, several units responded to the area of the crash, including tanker trucks and rescue squad vehicles.
The investigation is ongoing. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist along with Charles County HAZMAT.
The Enterprise and Southern Maryland News reported in November 2017 that a 1966 Piper PA30 twin-engine airplane operated by Capozzi had to land, without its malfunctioning landing gear deployed, at the St. Mary’s County airport in Hollywood. The St. Mary's sheriff’s office reported at the time that the plane circled the airport to use up the fuel in its tank before it slid onto to the runway without causing injury to Capozzi, who was a resident of Lusby.