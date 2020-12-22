A new business at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport will soon offer specialized flight instruction and sightseeing tours in the county.
“I’m very happy to bring this before you,” John Deatrick, director of the county’s department of public works and transportation, told commissioners at their meeting last week on Dec. 15. “It’s a new business at the airport and they’ll be occupying one of the small office spaces in the terminal.”
Jeremy DeBons, president and owner of Southern Maryland Seaplanes, outlined some of the services he’ll be providing to the regional airport.
“We’ll be offering specialized flight instruction,” he said, as well as sightseeing tours, which can be offered from the airport or the Leonardtown Wharf.
“I certainly wished I had a seaplane … I’ve seen them and they’re beautiful little planes and the way they can just touch down on water is inspiring,” Deatrick said. “I would like to ask your approval of the lease in your package so that we can have this business start up and be successful at our airport.”
“Seaplanes at the airport seems like an oxymoron,” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. “What are they going to do with seaplanes at the airport?”
DeBons said the planes they will be operating at the airport are amphibious, meaning they can take off and land on either a runway or water.
The commissioner asked if there were any county regulations on individually owned seaplanes. While Deatrick was unsure, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) mentioned they are considered boats when in the water and airplanes in the air, and are treated as such.
According to meeting documents, the monthly rent will be $291.91 for the first year of this lease but at each renewal the rent shall be increased by 2.5%. In addition, the county will provide two tie down spaces for Southern Maryland Seaplanes’ aircraft on the ramp in front of the terminal building. This initial lease agreement is for one year and may be renewed up to three one-year periods.
