The search for the colonial St. Inigoe’s Fort continues and for the most part the location has been narrowed down to three locations, according to Patuxent Naval Air Station Cultural Resource Manager Craig Lukezic, who presented “The Hunt for St. Inigoe’s Fort” archaeology seminar on June 13 at the Leonardtown library.

During an hour-long presentation, Lukezic said for the most part the search has been narrowed down to Priest Point, Fort Point and Rosecroft. All three are within about 1.8 miles of each other on the eastern side of the St. Mary’s River, just south of Historic St. Mary’s City.


  

