Patuxent River Naval Air Station Cultural Resource Manager Craig Lukezic points to three options as to where St. Inigoe’s Fort might be during his presentation Tuesday night at the Leonardtown library.
The above graphic shows how the shoreline at Fort Point will be searched in a quest to find remnants of the St. Inigoe’s Fort.
One of the cannon barrels found about 200 feet from shore at Fort Point in 1823 was used as a boundary marker at St. Inigoe’s Manor.
The search for the colonial St. Inigoe’s Fort continues and for the most part the location has been narrowed down to three locations, according to Patuxent Naval Air Station Cultural Resource Manager Craig Lukezic, who presented “The Hunt for St. Inigoe’s Fort” archaeology seminar on June 13 at the Leonardtown library.
During an hour-long presentation, Lukezic said for the most part the search has been narrowed down to Priest Point, Fort Point and Rosecroft. All three are within about 1.8 miles of each other on the eastern side of the St. Mary’s River, just south of Historic St. Mary’s City.
“Nobody’s found anything more than [a few writings],” Lukezic said, “and it just drives me crazy.”
Lukezic said the fort was a military installation and would have been similar to that of Fort Christina on the Delaware River, the first Swedish settlement in North America.
He added the fort, which was in operation from 1637 to 1660, would have also been used to inspect cargo and collect taxes and fees.
In 1823, the Carberry brothers recovered several cannon barrels about 200 feet from shore, which led a local priest to name the location Fort Point. However, the demi-culverin cannons, which could launch a 9-pound cannonball about a mile, were found spiked, meaning they were purposely ruined. They could have also been scuttled at the location by a country’s military.
“It’s the best assumption we have now [that the fort was here],” Lukezic said. “But we’re not sure. That would be the most logical choice, [but] we need better evidence.”
The cannons were originally displayed at St. Inigoes and used as boundary markers, but are now on display at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Georgetown University, Historic St. Mary’s City and other locations.
Priest Point and Rosecroft Point are also in the conversation as both are in what would have been a good strategic position. Priest Point is on the south shore of the St. Mary’s River while Rosecroft Point is on the north shore, and each is about 2.27 miles from Windmill Point, which is across the river in Drayden.
“The only problem with it [being at Priest Point] is there’s been four archaeological surveys on it,” Lukezic said, “and it’s been really well tested and there’s nothing there.”
Beginning in 1722, Rosecroft Point began collecting king’s ransoms and would have provided more accessibility to its area residents.
One of the issues facing Lukezic is that erosion has played a big role in hiding artifacts and remnants as about 100 feet of shoreline has been lost over the centuries. Additionally, the shallow shoreline is only a few feet deep for the first 1,000 feet or so, but drops to depths of about 20 feet after.
“Can an entire fort be lost?” Lukezic asked.
Lukezic, who said he “started toying with the idea” of finding the fort about two years ago, is hoping to head out this summer to Fort Point to scan the area with metal-detecting drones.