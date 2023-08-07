Two men driving motorcycles died in separate crashes last week.
On 08/05/23 at 4:32pm
On Saturday, Aug. 5, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and Rosebank Road in Leonardtown at 4:32 p.m. for a reported head-on collision involving a motorcycle.
As the motorcycle driver, identified as William Noah Friess, 24, of Leonardtown, was being prepped for transport by helicopter, CPR was started and he was subsequently ground transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office's Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic operated by Friess was traveling southbound on Newtowne Neck Road when he crossed the centerline and struck a 2006 Nissan Sentra, operated by Enry David Aguilar Lemus, 49, of Hyattsville, according to police.
Friess was ejected from the motorcycle and ultimately transported to the hospital in Leonardtown where he died due to his injuries.
Aguilar was also transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
At this time speed and operator error appear to be contributing factors in the collision, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision in Leonardtown or events leading up to it is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 8031, or brian.connelly@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Two days earlier a man riding a motorcycle died in Lexington Park after a vehicle made a U-turn on Route 235.
St. Mary's sheriff's office deputies responded to the area of Three Notch Road and East Rennell Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, for a reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased, and the sheriff's office's Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested to assume the investigation.
Preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Christine Elizabeth Bowling, 38 of Hollywood was attempting to make a U-turn when she failed to yield right of way to the motorcycle, according to a sheriff's office release.
The motorcycle, a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 operated by Jake Alexander Garrett, 28, of Lexington Park, collided with the Explorer, causing Garrett to be ejected. Garrett was pronounced deceased on the scene and Bowling was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
At this time speed appears to be a contributing factor in the collision, according to the release.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext. 8147, or Shawn.Shelko@stmaryscountymd.gov.