A second person has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Joseph James Oakes, 19, on Jan. 12.
Keion Steven James Brooks, 33, of Great Mills was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, five counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder and numerous assault and handgun charges.
Brooks was arrested on Friday, Jan. 21, at 11:41 p.m. in the 22800 block of Iverson Court in California, a court document states. He was ordered held without bond.
Latres Javontae Cockerham was held without bond after his Jan. 13 arrest on charges of first- and second-degree murder.
According to a charging document, there were six teenagers in a car at the time of the shooting, including Oakes, identified as the driver, who died at the scene.
A 17-year-old had also been shot and was flown by helicopter for medical treatment, according to charging documents.
According to surveillance video from the Countryside neighborhood on Pegg Road, police said shots were fired from a dark Nissan Sentra toward a Nissan Rogue as both were traveling in the same direction on Pegg Road near Ronald Drive. Multiple 9 mm shell casings were found on the road.
When police arrived on scene at Pegg Road and Westbury Boulevard, Oakes was found lying next to the Rogue on a sidewalk. Oakes was not breathing and had a gunshot wound to the chest, charging papers state.
As the Rogue was traveling on Pegg Road, another vehicle approached on the right side of the Rogue and a passenger in the rear driver’s side of the second vehicle had an arm extended out of the window, according to charging documents.
Police said the Rogue accelerated and then crashed in a grassy area after navigating a small bend in the road. Several suspected bullet holes were found on the right side of the car Oakes had been driving.