Section of MD 235 getting repaved

A stretch of state highway is in the process of getting resurfaced in Mechanicsville at the same time traffic is picking up due to many residents returning to work in St. Mary's County.
After reaching out about the project, Shantee Felix, assistant media relations manager of the Maryland Department of Transportation, told a reporter from The Enterprise the State Highway Administration is resurfacing Three Notch Road, Route 235, between its intersections with Route 5 and Laurel Grove Road. The project was initiated earlier this month with Aggregate Industries, the contractor responsible for the project, beginning the milling of southbound Route 235 on June 8. With paving scheduled to begin on June 23, the anticipated completion date for this southbound section is July 1.
Milling began on northbound Route 235 on June 23, with final paving scheduled to start July 6. The anticipated completion date for this section is July 10. Temporary pavement markings will be in place until the permanent pavement markings are installed which is currently scheduled for August.
This project is part of an areawide resurfacing contract with Aggregate Industries in St. Mary’s with all work occurring in the daytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, resulting in single lane closures. Route 235 resurfacing will cost about $2.4 million. Northbound Route 235 was last resurfaced in 2003 while the southbound lanes were last resurfaced in 2004.
While many residents commute to and from Lexington Park for work, traffic on Three Notch Road has picked up since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, when a large number of people began working from home. Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) told The Enterprise on Thursday some employees of Naval Air Station Patuxent River are working on the base again, mostly employees who work in laboratories.
“There is no official plan of how to roll people onto the base,” he said, but it will be “gradual.” He said it was “a fair assumption” increased traffic is due to some people beginning to return to work.