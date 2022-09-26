William Edward Johnson III

William Edward Johnson III

 St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The sentencing of a former Calvert County resident who was convicted of armed robbery, armed carjacking, assault and other charges at an April trial was recently continued to Nov. 15. 

William E. Johnson III, 32, who is now listed as residing in Prince George's County, robbed and carjacked Matthew Wentz's 2015 Ford Fiesta at gunpoint on Nov. 5, 2017. Wentz was working as a pizza delivery driver at the time in the Westbury neighborhood of Lexington Park north of Great Mills Road. He told police that he was forced into a woods after stopping to help Johnson and a woman jump start a car battery on a 2012 Kia Soul, according to a previous Southern Maryland News report.

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews