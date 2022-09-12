Due to a settlement being reached, two appeals of the St. Mary's County Planning Commission's April 25 decision to approve a site plan for a Royal Farms outside Gate 2 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station were dismissed on Sept. 8 by the board of appeals.
"We have an agreement," Rockville attorney Michelle Rosenfeld told the board. Royal Farms' attorney Chris Longmore concurred, and the board dismissed the appeals 5-0.
Royal Farms plans to build a 5,154-square-foot convenience store and 5,280-square-foot fuel canopy at the corner of Great Mills Road and Route 235.
Julia A. King of St. Mary's City and James A. Carr of Lexington Park filed the appeals in May. Linda Palchinsky, owner of Linda's Cafe, and the United Committee for Afro-American Contributions had requested to intervene in the case.
On Friday, Sept. 9, King said the terms of the settlement were confidential, but she concurred with several things that Longmore said about it during the board of appeals' Aug. 25 meeting. Longmore requested the case be postponed so the parties could draft a settlement.
King said the settlement includes relocation assistance for Linda's Cafe to move from Tulagi Place, work on preserving the oral history of Tulagi Place and the historical documentation of the circa-1940s building, support for establishing a community garden in Lexington Park and enhancements to Elmer Brown Freedom Park to mitigate noise and traffic.
In an email on Sept. 10, Palchinsky said, "This was a done deal and I am sad after 35 years."
King, who works at St. Mary's College of Maryland, said the oral history will be transferred to the college's archives. "We have a huge oral history archive," she said.
King encouraged people to think about what happened in the county in the 1940s when the naval base was established.
She noted, "That's when modern St. Mary's County was born," adding that the addition of the base and its impact on Lexington Park was "just as impactful" to the area as the events of 1634 with the founding of St. Mary's City.
King said that an architectural firm will be documenting the history of Tulagi Place. She declined to identify the company.