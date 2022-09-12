Rosenfeld speaks

Attorney Michelle Rosenfeld addresses the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals remotely on Sept. 8. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

Due to a settlement being reached, two appeals of the St. Mary's County Planning Commission's April 25 decision to approve a site plan for a Royal Farms outside Gate 2 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station were dismissed on Sept. 8 by the board of appeals. 

"We have an agreement," Rockville attorney Michelle Rosenfeld told the board. Royal Farms' attorney Chris Longmore concurred, and the board dismissed the appeals 5-0. 

