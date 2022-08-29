Board chair speaks

Daniel Ichniowski, chair of the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals, speaks during an Aug. 25 meeting. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

An appeal of the St. Mary's County Planning Commission's April 25 decision to approve a concept site plan for a Royal Farms outside Gate 2 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station was postponed to Sept. 8. 

During the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals' Aug. 25 meeting, Royal Farms' attorney Chris Longmore said he and an attorney representing two area residents have reached a financial settlement.

