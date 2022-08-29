An appeal of the St. Mary's County Planning Commission's April 25 decision to approve a concept site plan for a Royal Farms outside Gate 2 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station was postponed to Sept. 8.
During the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals' Aug. 25 meeting, Royal Farms' attorney Chris Longmore said he and an attorney representing two area residents have reached a financial settlement.
Longmore and attorney Michelle Rosenfeld asked for the postponement so they can draft the settlement to present to the board of appeals.
Longmore said the financial settlement would help offset the impact Royal Farms would have on the area around Tulagi Place in Lexington Park.
The settlement would include relocation assistance for Linda's Cafe, help to provide for historical documentation of Tulagi Place, enhancements to Elmer Brown Freedom Park to mitigate the impact of noise and traffic and support for healthy foods through a community garden.
Longmore did not mention a dollar amount of the settlement.
Board member Ronald Payne asked about Oasis of Victory Church, which would also be required to move from Tulagi Place, which is located on the southeast corner of Route 235 and Great Mills Road.
Longmore said the church did not appeal the planning commission's decision, and Rosenfeld said, "I have no involvement with the church."
Julia A. King appealed the decision because she said the planning commission failed to take into account historical and cultural resources.
James M. Carr appealed because he said insufficient review was given regarding the health, safety and welfare of the general public. In addition, he said the project is inconsistent with the 1999 Tulagi Place and several Lexington Park master plans and the county's 2010 comprehensive plan. He noted the traffic impact, threats to homeland security created by a gas station near the base gate and other reasons.
The plan includes a 5,154-square-foot convenience store and 5,280-square-foot fuel canopy.
Longmore said he doesn't believe Carr and King have legal standing to appeal, and although Rosenfeld believes they do, the parties agreed to the settlement. Carr is a Lexington Park resident, and King lives in St. Mary's City. Carr filed his appeal on May 24 and King filed hers on May 19.
Longmore noted that Linda's Cafe owner Linda Palchinsky and the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions asked to intervene in the appeal. Linda's Cafe has been in existence for 34 years, Palchinksky told the planning commission on April 25.
The original vote to approve the site plan was 4-3.
The board of appeals voted 5-0 to continue the case to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8.