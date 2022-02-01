A development in California that includes Aldi grocery and a movie theater got approval for an adjustment to a planned unit development on Jan. 24.
The St. Mary's County Planning Commission unanimously approved an amendment for the Oak Crest Center, which dates to 1990. Seven offices or warehouses are planned for a section of the site, which is part of the Lexington Park Development District.
The seven offices totaling 311,880 square feet will be built on 58 acres, according to a planning document.
Andrew Roud, a partner with St. John Properties, said three buildings are already underway. Two are 46,000 square feet and the third is 28,000 square feet.
Four leases have already been signed for the first building, Roud said. "A lot of them are defense contractors," he said.
"There's been a lot of development over there," since my client acquired the site, land use attorney Chris Longmore said.
"It's nice to find a [planned unit development] that gets built out in sort of a meaningful way," said planning commission member Meryl Evans, who was participating in the meeting via Zoom.
Longmore noted that some zoning for the development dates back to 1974.
Planning commission member Joe St. Clair said building a crosswalk from the development to the Wildewood shopping center and residential area across Route 235 was a prior concern of the planning commission.
Project engineer Ken Finley said the crosswalk is a St. Mary's County Department of Public Works capital improvement project.
Two conditions were included as part of the revised concept site plan. Any road improvements required by the state and county must be concurrent with issuance of a certification of occupancy and the $198,768 traffic mitigation fee-in-lieu must be paid prior to issuance of the building permit.
The zoning for the site is medium intensity, mixed-use.