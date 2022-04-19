Seven candidates met the April 18 filing deadline to run for three at-large seats on the Leonardtown council.
According to town official Teri Dimsey, the seven are: Tyler Alt, Heather Earhart, Christy Hollander, Tawny LaQuay, Andrew Ponti, Mary Slade and Bennett Wilson.
Alt, Hollander and Slade are incumbents.
The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 26, Dimsey said.
In-person voting will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
The Southern Maryland News will have more information about the candidates in the April 29 issue.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.