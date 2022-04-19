Seven candidates met the April 18 filing deadline to run for three at-large seats on the Leonardtown council.

According to town official Teri Dimsey, the seven are: Tyler Alt, Heather Earhart, Christy Hollander, Tawny LaQuay, Andrew Ponti, Mary Slade and Bennett Wilson. 

Alt, Hollander and Slade are incumbents. 

The deadline to submit an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 26, Dimsey said. 

In-person voting will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

The Southern Maryland News will have more information about the candidates in the April 29 issue.

CALEB M. SOPTELEAN