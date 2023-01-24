Several new assistant state's attorneys have been hired since Jaymi Sterling (R) was sworn in as the new state's attorney for St. Mary's County earlier this month.
Ashley Sowls, who previously worked for Calvert, Charles and Prince George's counties, is the first Black prosecutor to work for the St. Mary's state's attorney office, a press release states. Sowls will focus on special victims' cases.
“I am confident Ashley will make an immediate positive impact to our county and this office," Sterling said. "Ashley’s breadth and depth of knowledge and her compassion for crime victims will serve the people of St. Mary’s County very well.”
Other new assistant state's attorneys include Kevin Jordan, Alena Mosier, Donna Pettersen and Zachary Varda.
Jordan's LinkenIn page says he previously worked for Montgomery County. Mosier previously worked in Anne Arundel County and Pettersen previously worked in Charles and Prince George's counties. Varda's LinkedIn page says he worked as a circuit court law clerk in St. Mary's since last June.
Candie Rodgers is also working in the office, but according to county Human Resources Director Catherine Pratson, Rodgers is an unpaid volunteer.
Several holdovers remain on staff from when Richard Fritz was leading the office, including John Stackhouse, Sarah Proctor, Laura Caspar, Joseph Boyd, Duncan May and Michael Kane.
Senior assistant state's attorney Dan White left at the end of December. In a text message, White said he worked for the St. Mary's state's attorney's office for 22 years.
Buffy Giddens left the office last fall and is now a deputy county attorney for St. Mary's government.
On Monday, Pratson said assistant state's attorney Sean Moran resigned and his last day was Jan. 6.
Pratson said one assistant state's attorney is slated to be hired at the end of the month to replace Moran. However, Pratson said she could not release that person's name.
Commissioners approve requests
During the commissioners' meeting on Jan. 24, Sterling asked for and received approval to acquire software for her office along with the ability to hire four more employees, including two assistant state's attorneys and two paralegals.
The Karpel software comes at an initial cost of $227,950 with $48,580 in annual expenses.
Sterling said St. Mary's County's state's attorney's office lags behind other similar-sized counties in regard to software, including Calvert, Cecil, Wicomico and Worcester. In addition, she said each of those counties have several more prosecutors than St. Mary's, which she said has 13. Calvert, for example, has 16, she said.
Sterling said she talked with Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary's) that morning and related that he said the county is "stuck on the ramp to the super information highway." Sterling equated St. Mary's current system with dial up internet or using a modem when the rest of the counties are using DSL or cloud-based systems.
Sterling said the county's murder rate is up 250% over the past five years, a contradiction from what former Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) said last year when his administration was challenged on the topic by Todd Fleenor and John O'Connor during their campaign for sheriff.
Sterling also said the rape rate is up 20% and the motor vehicle theft rate is up 24.6% over that period of time. But when the Southern Maryland News looked at crime statistics provided by Cameron last spring, the only two categories that were clearly up from 2016-2021 were vehicle thefts and domestic-related crimes, which could be a wide range of offenses.
The four new positions come at a cost of $291,701, plus $11,193 for a reclassification of one position.
Sterling said she's a fiscal conservative, but added, "We're asking for just the minimum to get us going. It doesn't even put us on equal footing."
"I need to understand your vision," Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said. "I don't think the state's attorney's job is necessarily to answer or quantify for the commissioners. It's to answer to the public," she said. "The public wants us to do things differently. They want to see a change."
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said that Sterling's budget request was unorthodox. "This is a very large amount, over a half a million dollars," he said. "This is potentially going to be your budget increase for the next fiscal year."
In response to a question from Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R) about donations to Project Graduation, Sterling said she will be ending the practice whereby one donates to the project and gets their traffic ticket nolle prossed or dismissed. She will offer a diversion program or require community service instead.
Hewitt asked if there's a judge's decision or case law she's basing her policy on. "No one does it. It's criminal," she said, adding that she based her decision on "pure ethics."
Hewitt asked Sterling if she would continue Project Graduation. Sterling said yes and called it an excellent program.
Sterling's salary is tops in the county
Sterling's annual salary of $184,433 is No. 1 among county employees. Pratson said the state's attorney and sheriff's office salaries are set by state law. She noted that the state's attorney's salary increased by $10,000 as of Jan. 1.
New Sheriff Steve Hall (R) has a salary of $170,202, the same as Cameron's last year.
Besides Sterling, only three other county employees have higher salaries than Hall: David Weiskopf, interim county administrator and county attorney, $179,350; Robert Kelly, chief information officer, $173,020; and Mark Stancliff, deputy technology director, $172,910, according to information requested by Southern Maryland News.
Assistant Sheriff Clayton O. Safford at $168,792 is next.
The assistant state's attorneys' salaries start at $85,233. As a senior assistant attorney III, Stackhouse is paid $142,765, the highest in that office.
ALisa Casas, who left a job as the county's communications director last November after 3½ years to work as an assistant administrator with Leonardtown, was hired earlier this month as communications director with the state's attorney's office. Her salary is $110,032.
Jenna Guzman, who replaced Casas as communications director with the county and previously worked for the county health department, is paid $106,500.