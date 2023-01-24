Several new assistant state's attorneys have been hired since Jaymi Sterling (R) was sworn in as the new state's attorney for St. Mary's County earlier this month.

Ashley Sowls, who previously worked for Calvert, Charles and Prince George's counties, is the first Black prosecutor to work for the St. Mary's state's attorney office, a press release states. Sowls will focus on special victims' cases.


