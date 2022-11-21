A 40-year-old Severna Park woman got a five-year suspended sentence for misdemeanor unlawful taking of a vehicle.
Briana Day Smith was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Joseph R. Stanalonis on Nov. 16.
She was arrested on April 15 after police found her hiding in a shed in the 45200 block of New Hope Lane in California follow a vehicle chase.
Police attempted to make a traffic stop when Smith was driving a black 2022 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Route 235 near BAE Systems in Lexington Park.
According to a charging document, Smith accelerated away from Trooper K. Poland's vehicle, struck another vehicle, which resulted in an injury to an occupant, eluded Poland and then parked the vehicle, which had been stolen from a Papa John's female employee. The vehicle, which was valued at $20,000, was found in the driveway of a home in the 23100 block of Old Pine Court in California.
Smith, who also pleaded guilty to driving on a revoked license, allegedly stole the employee's military ID, driver's license, cellphone, two credit cards, Social Security card and $20 cash, which were in the vehicle.
Several charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of the plea agreement, including felony theft of between $1,500 and $25,000 and numerous misdemeanors, including fourth-degree burglary, fraudulent ID, obstructing and hindering, theft of less than $100, possession of drug paraphernalia and 13 traffic offenses.
Police used Maja, a canine, to track Smith through the woods to the shed. She gave them someone else's name when arrested, a court document states. At that time, she had several warrants from Anne Arundel County and one for child support in St. Mary's.
Smith said she had been kidnapped and raped, and while at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital she allegedly stole a recorder that belonged to Detective Warren Forinash. It was later found underneath some towels in a bin in her hospital room.
Smith was held without bond on April 16 and 18. According to sheriff's office spokesman Jason Babcock, she served seven months in jail until she was released on Nov. 16.
She was given probation before judgment on the traffic offense and ordered to complete five years of supervised probation.
Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews
