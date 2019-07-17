Sexually transmitted diseases in St. Mary’s are on the rise, and an official from the health department said it’s concerning.
Between 2014 and 2018, the number of cases of gonorrhea increased 102% among 15- to 19-year-olds. During that same time period, chlamydia cases increased 62%.
“That’s a significant jump in a four-year period,” Terry Prochnow, director of public health preparedness and responsive division for the St. Mary’s County Health Department, said.
She added the chlamydia rate jumped by 24.8% and gonorrhea increased by 73.7%.
According to a 2018 report from the Maryland Department of Health’s center for sexually transmitted infection prevention, Maryland was ranked the 15th highest in the country for chlamydia infection rate in 2017, 18th highest for gonorrhea, 11th highest for primary and secondary syphilis and seventh highest for congenital syphilis.
There were 35,482 cases of chlamydia in the state of Maryland last year, with an average rate of 586 per 100,000 residents.
The 504 cases in St. Mary’s means the county’s rate is slightly lower than the state’s average. Charles County had a rate well above the sate average, and Calvert County’s was well below.
The state had 10,305 cases of gonorrhea with an average rate of 170 per 100,000. The 165 cases in St. Mary’s puts the county below the state average, Charles County is slightly below the average as well with a rate of 161, and Calvert is far below the rest.
Maryland had 737 cases of primary and secondary syphilis with an average rate of 12. St. Mary’s had five cases, Charles had more and Calvert had the least of the Southern Maryland counties. There were only 29 congenital cases in Maryland last year, however, St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert did not have any.
The 25- to 39-year-olds in St. Mary’s had the highest number of cases of gonorrhea with 84, and 140 cases of chlamydia. There were only 18 cases of chlamydia among St. Mary’s residents 40 and older, and 18 cases of gonorrhea.
Teens and young adults had high numbers of sexually transmitted diseases with 343 cases of chlamydia among 15- to 24-year-olds last year and 82 cases of gonorrhea.
“I think its imperative that we have to get education on prevention,” Prochnow said. The health director suggested people should get tested even if they have the slightest inkling they could be infected; symptoms are not always obvious and may not even show.
St. Mary’s health department said that 25.6% of high school students reported being sexually active last year with 9% reporting they had four or more partners and 13% saying they had unprotected sex.
Michael A. Watson, St. Mary’s public schools’ director of facility coordination, health and physical education and athletics, said high schoolers, particularly ninth-grade students, are taught a unit called family life. He said it covers topics like “how culture today influences sexuality,” starting a family, sexually transmitted diseases, puberty and reproduction.
“We get pretty in depth,” Watson said. He added that the course follows the state’s curriculum.
Prochnow said chlamydia and gonorrhea are the highest sexually transmitted infections in St. Mary’s. However, she said the health department is also seeing a rise in syphilis. From 2017 to 2018, syphilis had a 66% increase.
When it comes to how people can receive these curable infections, Prochnow said “there’s no single one thing to point our fingers at.” It could be related to lack of education, having multiple partners, people coming in and out of the community and possibly the opioid epidemic, the health official said.
She said the keys to combatting these high numbers are education and prevention, and recommended parents have conversations with their children about sex.
“We talk to our kids about not using drugs, but we have to talk to kids about sex, or safe sex, or abstinence,” Prochnow said.
She recommend lowering the number of sex partners, using condoms and getting the HPV vaccine, which can reduce the possibility of getting certain types of cancer.
For more information on the report, see https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/OIDPCS/CSTIP/CSTIPDocuments/Reports/STI%202018%20Annual%20Report%20Maryland.pdf.
