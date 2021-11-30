Oysters and other shellfish cannot be harvested in an area of the Potomac River near St. George Island after more than 10,000 gallons of sewage overflowed, according to a state agency.
The Maryland Department of the Environment on Monday, Nov. 29, issued the emergency order closing a portion of the river off St. Mary’s County to shellfish harvesting for at least three weeks following a report of a sewage overflow by the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission.
The order applies to about 180 acres of the Potomac River offshore from the St. George Island area. It became effective immediately to prevent the harvesting of oysters and other shellfish in the immediate future.
The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, or MetCom, reported the spill to MDE on Nov. 29 and MDE dispatched an inspector to the site, according to a release from the state environmental department. MDE issued the order once it was determined sewage likely entered the Potomac River.
MetCom reported to the state agency that an overflow near 16995 and 16979 Piney Point Road began Nov. 24 and was stopped at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 28. The overflow entered ditches that drain to the Potomac River. MDE believes an estimated 2,500 gallons entered the river over the weekend and an estimated 11,000 gallons were vacuumed from ditches, according to the release.
A notice posted on MetCom's website, but not sent to local media, stated that public contact of any standing water in the area should be avoided for ten days, and warning signs have been posted. There is no threat or contamination of the local drinking water supply, according to the MetCom post.
There are no aquaculture leases in the emergency closure area, according to MDE.
"It was unknown whether any commercial harvesting occurred in the area in recent days, but regulations prohibit commercial harvesting on weekends," the MDE release said.
MDE plans to sample water in the affected area this week and will remove the emergency closure when data shows that oysters can be harvested and public health protected. Under regulations, the area could reopen for shellfish harvesting as soon as Monday, Dec. 20. The emergency order does not apply to fishing and crabbing.
MDE issued temporary emergency shellfish harvesting closures in January and on Nov. 13 (both in St. George Creek, the latter lifted Nov. 20) due to sewage spills from the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission system in the St. George Island area.
"MDE will request a meeting with [MetCom] on the repeated system failures and plans to address the sewage spills," according to the release.
Shellfish are filter feeders with the ability to filter water and get food from microscopic organisms in the water, according to MDE. If the waters are polluted, this filtering process can concentrate disease-causing organisms associated with raw sewage and other sources, such as animal waste.
Oysters and clams are often eaten raw or partially cooked and must come from waters that are not polluted. MDE monitors bacteriological water quality and conducts pollution source surveys to determine which areas are safe for the harvesting of shellfish. Information on shellfish harvesting areas is available on MDE’s website.