The Mission, a shelter in Lexington Park for people who are homeless, moved out of its original property at the end of last month and is temporarily running out of a nearby church.
“We’re going to be very limited on what we do out of there,” Richard Myers, director of The Mission, said of the temporarily offices at God’s House of Refuge Church near Nicolet Park. The shelter will mostly use the temporary spot for storing and handing out food, he said.
Previously, the shelter offered a place for people who are homeless to be during the daytime when they could take showers, get food and socialize. However, it did not provide overnight sleeping, but associated buildings, known as the Kessler Care Center, will provide overnight stays for some people.
A new, permanent location located up the road off Sheriff Miedzinski Way is currently going through renovations and an opening date isn’t set yet, but is estimated to take until sometime in 2021, according to an email newsletter from The Mission.
The new location, purchased earlier in the summer, is significantly larger than the old Great Mills Road building, and can house a chapel, counseling offices, more pantry room and a laundry room. So far, The Mission has had “huge success” finding volunteers and fundraising for rehabilitating the building, having received more than $52,000 for the renovations from community donors, toward a goal of $100,000.
A four-acre wooded lot located around the new location, which includes that section of Sheriff Miedzinski Road, was recently donated to The Mission from the Collings family, and Myers said the land can be used if The Mission chooses to expand.
The land donation, completed at the end of August, will also prevent development directly next to the shelter, so the The Mission doesn’t “become a problem for anybody,” Myers said.
The Mission is also planning a cleanup at the new location which will happen in October, he added.
For more information, or to volunteer contact richard@seekingshelter.com or visit seekingshelter.com.
